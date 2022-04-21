Kenneth Lee Meek Sr.
June 17, 1944 - April 20, 2022
Kenneth Lee Meek Sr., 77, husband of Peggy K. Meek, of Turk Mountain Lane, Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Meek was born in Waynesboro, Virginia, on June 17, 1944, a son of the late John F. Meek Sr. and Mattie (Gayhart) Meek.
Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors but most of all, he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Meek was preceded in death by a brother, John F. Meek Jr. and four sisters, Sylvia Boone, Stella Batten, Carolyn Craig, and Deborah Meek.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of fifty-four years, are two sons, Kenny Meek and wife, Lisa, and Neal Meek; two granddaughters, Brianna and Tori Meek; two sisters, Betty Jo Towler and Dora Ann Peery; four brothers, R.M. Meek, David "Butch" Meek Sr., Randy Meek Sr., and Lloyd Meek; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church by Pastor Paul LaPrevotte. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory
230 Frontier Dr., Staunton, VA 24401
Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 21, 2022.