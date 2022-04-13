Leslie B. Anthony
December 15, 1949 - April 10, 2022
STAUNTON
Leslie Bonita Anthony passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Leslie was born on December 15, 1949 in Staunton, Virginia to the late Laverne "Red" and Mary Ella Michael Anthony.
Leslie Bonita grew up in Verona, Virginia and graduated from Fort Defiance High School in 1968. She attended and graduated from James Madison University with a degree in education. Leslie Bonita worked for the Augusta County School System and taught at Wilson Elementary for 36 years teaching third grade and fifth grade and serving as the Assistant Principal.
Leslie Bonita leaves behind a very special person in her life, Delmas Buracker and her cousin, Kathy Gayhart, her best friend for over 71 years. Leslie Bonita was always a loving, caring mother to Kimberly Farrar Wade and Christopher M. Farrar over the last 50 years and was a cherished grandmother, "Bonini", to Zachary and Cayxie Wade.
She loved spending time with her friends, going out to lunch, shopping trips, and her favorite beach trips.
Leslie Bonita was a lifelong member of Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church.
A funeral will be conducted on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church in Mount Sidney with the Reverend C. Edward Pruitt Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the services.
Mike Blosser, Zachary Wade, Rick Michael, Robert Ervine, Jeff Pettit, and Victor Ruleman will serve as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jim Goodloe, Charles Wrenn, and Troy Wade.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church (160 Mt Pisgah Road, Mt Sidney, VA 24467) and Saint Jude's Children Research Hospital (220 Zan Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901).
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 13, 2022.