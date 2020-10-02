Lewie Franklin Blessing
Lewie Franklin Blessing, 74, of Lyndhurst, Va., after a long extended battle with cancer, has gone home to rest in Heaven. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Warren Blessing and Nannie Ruth Burnett; one brother, Herman Lee Blessing, and two nephews, Timmy and Terry Blessing, all of Wythesville, Va.
He is survived by his wife, Murhl (Stemple) Blessing of Lyndhurst, Va.; one son, Aaron Blessing and wife, Heather, of Middlebrook, Va.; four stepchildren, Michael of Purcelleville, Va., Brian McCauley and wife, Brenda Jean, of Middletown, Md., Matthew McCauley and wife, Karen, of San Antonio, Texas, and Rhonda Shifflett of Fishersville, Va.; eight grandchildren, Aiden Blessing, Timothy "TJ", Cheyanne Nolan, Casey McCauley, Caroline Tacy, Brenna McCauley, and Ryan and Colin McCauley; and one great-grandchild. He was also survived by three sisters, Christene Bowles and husband, Dr. Albert Bowles, and Betty Jo Blessing, all of Tenn., and Kitty Wilkins and husband, Eric, of Wytheville, Va.; one brother, Jerry Blessing and partner, Dianne, of Dublin, Va. He also had many, many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
A celebration of Lew's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Main Street United Methodist Church, 601 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Va., with Pastor Joe Shoop and Rev. Linda Kusse-Wolfe officiting. Those wishing to attend are asked to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lew's memory to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to the Cleveland Clinic by visiting www.my.clevelandclinic.org/giving/make-a-gift
.
Lew was diagnosed with cancer in 2000. Thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses who cared for him, we were blessed to have him for 20 more years.
.