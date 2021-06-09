Menu
Lewis Edward Casey
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes
201 Dogwood Ave.
Grottoes, VA
Lewis Edward Casey

March 28, 1927 - June 6, 2021

Lewis Edward Casey, 94, of Crimora, departed this life on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Shenandoah Hospice House.

He was born in Augusta County on March 28, 1927 to the late Clarence Casey and Lucille Casey Lance Crawford.

He was a member of the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in New Hope. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired from Dupont with 39 years of service.

Lewis was preceded in death with son, Windfrey Casey; grandson, Derrick Casey; brothers, Herbert Casey and Frank Casey; sister, Mary Perry.

Lewis is survived by wife, April S. Casey; daughter, Mia L. Price (Leslie A. Price Sr.), of Maryland; stepson, Jon Jackson, of Crimora; brother, Sammy Casey Sr. (Gloria); three grandchildren, L. Alexander Price Jr., Andrew Casey Price, Abria Diane Price; and three stepgrandchildren, Alyzia Stewart, Trendan Jackson and Izaiah Jackson; sisters-in-law, Kathy Randolph, Molly Shrieves and Cheryl Myers (Calvin); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was a member of the IBPOE of W Elks, Mt. Zion Masonic Lodge #18. Lewis enjoyed living life to the fullest. He loved to meet, greet, dance, traveling, nice cars and motorcycles.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the funeral home, with Pastor's Les Howard and John Benson. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with military graveside rights.

Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes
201 Dogwood Ave., Grottoes, VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes
201 Dogwood Ave., Grottoes, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
April you and family has my deepest condolences and prayers!
Frances Carter
Friend
June 14, 2021
Dear April and Family; I am sorry for your loss of Lewis. I knew him all my life. He came to many McCauley Family Reunions over the years. We all missed him. Do know that we all care about him and about you, may GOD give you much comfort and peace.We know he is in a better place. God bless all of you. I just read the Obituary in the Waynesboro paper today. Again many blessings now, I do know what you are going through. Thelma A. Newman
Thelma A. Newman
Family
June 12, 2021
April I´m so sorry for your loss. Lewis was a wonderful man and I always enjoyed seeing and talking to him at my store(Party & Paper) He always had a smile, coming and going, I know you will miss him. May God bless you and your family. Know he is smiling down on you!
Beth Brady
Friend
June 10, 2021
April and Family, May God bless you all with a peace that surpasses all understanding during your time of bereavement. I will keep you on my prayers. Bro. Casey will truly be missed among his Elk family; he was such an integral part.
Sallie Herndon
Friend
June 10, 2021
Lewis was such a caring and compassionate man, my prayers go out to you April and the rest of the family
Denise Starks-Bell
Friend
June 10, 2021
Prayers to you and your family!!!
Anita Johnson
June 10, 2021
You will forever be in my heart I will miss you so much and I´m so sorry that I wasn´t there for you
Holly
Family
June 9, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Actline Cabell
Friend
June 9, 2021
I remember Brother Casey as a good Elk. He was committed to do all that he could to make ours a better Elk family. Lawrence (Robbie) P. Robinson
Lawrence Robinson
Friend
June 9, 2021
This is hard to take you have been a member of my extended family all my life. You were always there for us when we lost our loved one. You are loved by so many in the community. You will be missed my brother my friend. God bless your family and be with them at this time. RIP Lewis.
Laveita Ratliff Vaughn
Family
June 9, 2021
Dear April, my thoughts are with you and your family. May Lewis rest in the Arms of our Lord and the family be blessed with the joy of fond memories. From earthly dwelling to eternal peace, the Lord indeed is his Shepherd.
Doris L. McMurray
Family
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results