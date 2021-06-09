Lewis Edward Casey
March 28, 1927 - June 6, 2021
Lewis Edward Casey, 94, of Crimora, departed this life on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Shenandoah Hospice House.
He was born in Augusta County on March 28, 1927 to the late Clarence Casey and Lucille Casey Lance Crawford.
He was a member of the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in New Hope. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired from Dupont with 39 years of service.
Lewis was preceded in death with son, Windfrey Casey; grandson, Derrick Casey; brothers, Herbert Casey and Frank Casey; sister, Mary Perry.
Lewis is survived by wife, April S. Casey; daughter, Mia L. Price (Leslie A. Price Sr.), of Maryland; stepson, Jon Jackson, of Crimora; brother, Sammy Casey Sr. (Gloria); three grandchildren, L. Alexander Price Jr., Andrew Casey Price, Abria Diane Price; and three stepgrandchildren, Alyzia Stewart, Trendan Jackson and Izaiah Jackson; sisters-in-law, Kathy Randolph, Molly Shrieves and Cheryl Myers (Calvin); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was a member of the IBPOE of W Elks, Mt. Zion Masonic Lodge #18. Lewis enjoyed living life to the fullest. He loved to meet, greet, dance, traveling, nice cars and motorcycles.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the funeral home, with Pastor's Les Howard and John Benson. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with military graveside rights.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 9, 2021.