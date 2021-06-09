Dear April and Family; I am sorry for your loss of Lewis. I knew him all my life. He came to many McCauley Family Reunions over the years. We all missed him. Do know that we all care about him and about you, may GOD give you much comfort and peace.We know he is in a better place. God bless all of you. I just read the Obituary in the Waynesboro paper today. Again many blessings now, I do know what you are going through. Thelma A. Newman

Thelma A. Newman Family June 12, 2021