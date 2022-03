Lucille, I was so sorry to see online the passing of Sonny. Although, we haven't seen each other in ages, (since Hollister), you do cross my mind from time to time, and I wonder how you are doing. My heart goes out to you and your family at this time of loss. You all will be in my thoughts and prayers. Sending you (((BIG HUGS))) across the miles. Take care ❤.

Pat Cox Maupin

Patricia Maupin March 2, 2021