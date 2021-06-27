Lewis Miller CoinerLewis Miller Coiner, 101, of Summit Square, Waynesboro, Virginia, died on Friday, June 25, 2021, with loving family present.He was born August 10, 1919 near Waynesboro, Virginia, son of Harry Celsus and Mary Moore Coiner. He was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Waynesboro, serving as an Elder and President of various boards.He received his BS in Commerce at the University of Virginia and an MBA from Pace University. He was a United States Army Air Corps veteran of World War II. He was drafted in 1941 and served four years and five months in England, North Africa and Italy. He retired in 1979 from the United States Air Force Reserve as a Colonel. After discharge from service he was employed by Crompton Company working in Rhode Island, New York and Virginia retiring after 34 years of service.In retirement, he was active in operating the Senior Citizens Coordinating Service for nine years, counseling senior citizens on a volunteer basis on any topic. He was instrumental in organizing the local chapter of Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) and served as its first President from 1980-82. He was a board member and President of the Valley Program for Aging Services for ten years. He was the first chairman of the Waynesboro Commission for the Elderly and the lead person in organizing the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, serving as a board member and Executive Director for ten years. He was named "Outstanding City Volunteer " by the Waynesboro City Council in 1989. He also served as Treasurer of the Waynesboro Hospital and President of the Memorial Hospital Board.In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Jane Lee (Raudenbush) Coiner; three brothers, Elijah M. Coiner, the Reverend H. Gordon Coiner and Edgar R. Coiner; two sisters, Josephine Armentrout and Ida H. Coiner.Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, H. Michael Coiner and Maryrose Carew Coiner; grandsons, John P. Coiner and Thomas M. Coiner; five nieces, Betty Kitzmann, Virginia Classick, Mary Coiner, Paula Raudenbush and Kathy Denney; one nephew, Winston Armentrout.There will be no public viewing. A graveside service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 2564 Rockfish Road, Crimora, Virginia, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Gordon Bohlmann.A memorial service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 18 Sophia Grace Drive, Fishersville, Virginia 22939 at a later date that will be publicized on McDow Funeral Home web site.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Social Ministry Endowment Fund of Bethany Lutheran Church, 18 Sophia Grace Drive, Fishersville, Virginia 22939 or to the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, 117 South Lewis Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.McDow Funeral Home is handling all of the arrangements.