Lewis Miller Coiner
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Lewis Miller Coiner

Lewis Miller Coiner, 101, of Summit Square, Waynesboro, Virginia, died on Friday, June 25, 2021, with loving family present.

He was born August 10, 1919 near Waynesboro, Virginia, son of Harry Celsus and Mary Moore Coiner. He was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Waynesboro, serving as an Elder and President of various boards.

He received his BS in Commerce at the University of Virginia and an MBA from Pace University. He was a United States Army Air Corps veteran of World War II. He was drafted in 1941 and served four years and five months in England, North Africa and Italy. He retired in 1979 from the United States Air Force Reserve as a Colonel. After discharge from service he was employed by Crompton Company working in Rhode Island, New York and Virginia retiring after 34 years of service.

In retirement, he was active in operating the Senior Citizens Coordinating Service for nine years, counseling senior citizens on a volunteer basis on any topic. He was instrumental in organizing the local chapter of Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) and served as its first President from 1980-82. He was a board member and President of the Valley Program for Aging Services for ten years. He was the first chairman of the Waynesboro Commission for the Elderly and the lead person in organizing the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, serving as a board member and Executive Director for ten years. He was named "Outstanding City Volunteer " by the Waynesboro City Council in 1989. He also served as Treasurer of the Waynesboro Hospital and President of the Memorial Hospital Board.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Jane Lee (Raudenbush) Coiner; three brothers, Elijah M. Coiner, the Reverend H. Gordon Coiner and Edgar R. Coiner; two sisters, Josephine Armentrout and Ida H. Coiner.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, H. Michael Coiner and Maryrose Carew Coiner; grandsons, John P. Coiner and Thomas M. Coiner; five nieces, Betty Kitzmann, Virginia Classick, Mary Coiner, Paula Raudenbush and Kathy Denney; one nephew, Winston Armentrout.

There will be no public viewing. A graveside service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 2564 Rockfish Road, Crimora, Virginia, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Gordon Bohlmann.

A memorial service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 18 Sophia Grace Drive, Fishersville, Virginia 22939 at a later date that will be publicized on McDow Funeral Home web site.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Social Ministry Endowment Fund of Bethany Lutheran Church, 18 Sophia Grace Drive, Fishersville, Virginia 22939 or to the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, 117 South Lewis Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.

McDow Funeral Home is handling all of the arrangements.

Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery
2564 Rockfish Rd, Crimora, VA
Jul
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bethany Lutheran Church
18 Sophia Grace Drive, Fishersville, VA
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lewis was one of the nicest and kindest person I know. Lewis and his wife Jane was so dear to me. I grew to love them both through working at Sumitt Square a great place to be. I will always carry love in my heart for Lewis and Jane. Love Always Debbrea
Debbrea Fitzgerald
Work
June 28, 2021
On behalf of my colleagues and the members of our Board of Directors, past and present, I offer our most sincere condolences to Lewis' extended family. Thanks to Lewis' tireless commitment and countless hours, the Community Foundation is able to do today what he and others dreamed of in 1992. Lewis was the model of the servant-leader. Thank you, Lewis.
Dan Layman
Work
June 28, 2021
Please accept our condolences on the loss of your father. He was a wonderful man, and I still remember his acts of kindness when we were in college.
Phil, Amy, and Philip McCabe
Friend
June 27, 2021
I pray for peace for all that knew Lewis. His kindness and sincerity will never be forgotten. During my time with him at Summit Square, I never heard Lewis raise his voice in anger; he was never unkind; he was a man that lived by example and exemplified all the fruits of the Spirit. I will miss him
Jen
Friend
June 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about Lewis. I feel privileged to have known Lewis & spent many good times with him at family gatherings. Rest in peace.
Winston & Susan Armentrout
Family
June 26, 2021
