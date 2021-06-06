Menu
Lillian Irene Lighner Bogan
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Lillian Irene Lighner Bogan

November 20, 1923 - June 1, 2021

Lillian Irene Lightner Bogan, 97, of Staunton, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at The Retreat of Fishersville.

Irene was born on November 20, 1923, the daughter of the late Harry Robert Lightner Sr. and the late Bessie Lee Cleek Lightner.

Irene graduated from Valley High School in Hot Springs, and completed her Licensed Practical Nurse training at Woodrow Wilson High School in Staunton.

She was twice a past Regent of the Sarah Murray Lewis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Until recent years, Irene had been an elder and active member of Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church of Fishersville, and was President of the Ladies of the Church. She enjoyed history, genealogy, and working outside in her garden and lawn.

Irene was the widow of Merle Warwick Bogan, her husband of almost 40 years.

She is survived by her three daughters, Ellen B. Woosley and her husband, Larry, Carolyn B. Heitzman and her husband, Gordon, and Brenda B. Painter and her husband, Sam; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Leta Brown Lightner Wimer, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church and where services will be held at 1 p.m.

Interment will be private at Augusta Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church
VA
Jun
14
Service
1:00p.m.
Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of you all and remembering our days back on Rose Hill Circle. One day in later years I was back in Virginia doing quilt research. I was supposed to interview a distant relative, and found I had lost my way to her house. There was a lady in her yard, so I drove down her driveway to ask her if she could redirect me. The lady was Mrs. Bogan! What a surprise! She was so helpful to me that day.
Betty (Elizabeth) Suter Feldman
Neighbor
June 7, 2021
