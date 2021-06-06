Lillian Irene Lighner Bogan
November 20, 1923 - June 1, 2021
Lillian Irene Lightner Bogan, 97, of Staunton, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at The Retreat of Fishersville.
Irene was born on November 20, 1923, the daughter of the late Harry Robert Lightner Sr. and the late Bessie Lee Cleek Lightner.
Irene graduated from Valley High School in Hot Springs, and completed her Licensed Practical Nurse training at Woodrow Wilson High School in Staunton.
She was twice a past Regent of the Sarah Murray Lewis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Until recent years, Irene had been an elder and active member of Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church of Fishersville, and was President of the Ladies of the Church. She enjoyed history, genealogy, and working outside in her garden and lawn.
Irene was the widow of Merle Warwick Bogan, her husband of almost 40 years.
She is survived by her three daughters, Ellen B. Woosley and her husband, Larry, Carolyn B. Heitzman and her husband, Gordon, and Brenda B. Painter and her husband, Sam; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Leta Brown Lightner Wimer, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church and where services will be held at 1 p.m.
Interment will be private at Augusta Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice
.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 6, 2021.