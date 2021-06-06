Thinking of you all and remembering our days back on Rose Hill Circle. One day in later years I was back in Virginia doing quilt research. I was supposed to interview a distant relative, and found I had lost my way to her house. There was a lady in her yard, so I drove down her driveway to ask her if she could redirect me. The lady was Mrs. Bogan! What a surprise! She was so helpful to me that day.

Betty (Elizabeth) Suter Feldman Neighbor June 7, 2021