Lillian Elizabeth Niedentohl
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
Lillian Elizabeth Niedentohl

November 18, 1924 - November 20, 2020

Lillian Elizabeth Niedentohl, 96, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at a late date at Edward Avenue Baptist Church, Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.

Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 22, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.