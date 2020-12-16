Menu
Linda Faye Mutherspaw Kennedy
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Linda Faye Mutherspaw Kennedy

August 29, 1952 - December 13, 2020

Linda Faye Mutherspaw Kennedy, age 68, of Afton, Va., died suddenly on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Linda owned her own business, Professional Detailed Cleaning. Linda was a very sweet, loving, and hard worker. She loved her family and grandchildren and also her three cats, Ebony, Nyla, and Scar. She loved cooking, feeding wild animals, and just loved life.

Linda is survived by her husband of 49 years, John M. Kennedy Jr.; children, Jason Todd Kennedy and wife, Nuey of San Marcos, Calif.; daughter, Dusty Nicole Kennedy of Crimora, Va.; grandchildren, Mercedes and Ray Tinoco; mother, Pauline Mutherspaw; brothers, Richard and Tony Mutherspaw, all from Waynesboro.

Linda was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Chad Kennedy and sister, Diane Sutton.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hebron Baptist Church in Afton, Va. Pastor Billie Coffey will conduct the service.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hebron Baptist Church
Afton, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family. Linda and I worked together for many years and she would keep a smile on your face. Linda will truly be missed. Many prayers to the family
Jacqueline (Jackie) Brown
December 16, 2020
Condolences to my brother, JK and his family. Linda always has a special piece of our hearts. She will be missed. God has another Angel in Heaven. God bless
Debbie and Rick Roberts
December 16, 2020
