Linda Faye Mutherspaw Kennedy
August 29, 1952 - December 13, 2020
Linda Faye Mutherspaw Kennedy, age 68, of Afton, Va., died suddenly on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Linda owned her own business, Professional Detailed Cleaning. Linda was a very sweet, loving, and hard worker. She loved her family and grandchildren and also her three cats, Ebony, Nyla, and Scar. She loved cooking, feeding wild animals, and just loved life.
Linda is survived by her husband of 49 years, John M. Kennedy Jr.; children, Jason Todd Kennedy and wife, Nuey of San Marcos, Calif.; daughter, Dusty Nicole Kennedy of Crimora, Va.; grandchildren, Mercedes and Ray Tinoco; mother, Pauline Mutherspaw; brothers, Richard and Tony Mutherspaw, all from Waynesboro.
Linda was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Chad Kennedy and sister, Diane Sutton.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hebron Baptist Church in Afton, Va. Pastor Billie Coffey will conduct the service.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 16, 2020.