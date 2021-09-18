Lloyd Gayle Holloway
October 30, 1936 - September 14, 2021
Lloyd Gayle Holloway, 84, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Augusta Health with his family by his side.
Lloyd was born on October 30, 1936 in Sparta, N.C., the son of the late Clive and Margie Holloway.
A graduate of Dunsmore Business College, Lloyd was employed by Paul Freed Ford, Inc. in Waynesboro, where he worked for over twenty years, later becoming President and owner of the dealership. After selling the dealership, he invested in May Trucking Company, which he later sold. Lloyd remained self-employed up to the date of his passing, a successful and passionate business owner of Paul Freed, Inc., a private lending corporation.
Lloyd served in the Army National Guard. He was President of the Waynesboro Country Club, and an active member of the Staunton Country Club. Lloyd was actively involved in his community, served on numerous bank boards and was appointed to serve on the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority Board. Lloyd was well known for his generosity and donated the land and building for the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, which was later named after him. He financially supported other nonprofits in Waynesboro, including the Salvation Army and the YMCA. Lloyd was a member of Westwood Baptist Church.
Lloyd was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with them at the lake and hunting lodge. He was an avid and competitive golfer who loved the outdoors. Lloyd was kind and generous, with a playful sense of humor who impacted many lives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Madge Cornwell and Arlene McInturff; and brother, Dean Holloway.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra; daughter, Tamela and late husband, David Chipman of Oak Hill, Va.; daughter, Tina and husband, Richard Smith Jr. of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Derek Chipman and wife, Julie of Ashburn, Va., Kyle Chipman of Oak Hill, Va., Stephanie and husband, SGT Ryan McLellan Jr. of Zebulon, N.C, Russ Smith and wife, Anne of Boston, Mass.; brothers, Clay, Page, Howard and wife, Deedie, Wayne and wife, Beverly; sister, Irene Spanogle and late husband, Duane.
A private graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Lloyd's name to the Boys and Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Holloway family may be shared at www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 18, 2021.