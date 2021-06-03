Lois Gentry Sloan
Lois Gentry Sloan passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021 at Summit Square at the age of 101. She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia and grew up in Abingdon, Va. and Williamson, W.Va. During her life, she lived in Durham, N.C.; Wilmington, Del.; Richmond, Va. and in Staunton, Va. She will be missed by her daughter, Carol, many nieces and nephews, countless friends and her cat, Larry. Because of the virus and continuing vaccinations, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For more information about Ms. Sloan, see www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 3, 2021.