Lois Gentry Sloan
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Lois Gentry Sloan

Lois Gentry Sloan passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021 at Summit Square at the age of 101. She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia and grew up in Abingdon, Va. and Williamson, W.Va. During her life, she lived in Durham, N.C.; Wilmington, Del.; Richmond, Va. and in Staunton, Va. She will be missed by her daughter, Carol, many nieces and nephews, countless friends and her cat, Larry. Because of the virus and continuing vaccinations, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For more information about Ms. Sloan, see www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 3, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
