Loretta E. Showalter
July 8, 1940 - March 14, 2021
Loretta E. Showalter, 80, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
She was born on July 8, 1940 in Thomas Mills, Pennsylvania to the late Beula M. (Lehman) and Robert R. Shaffer.
Loretta spent a majority of her life as a homemaker, but worked many years in banking and bookkeeping. She is known for both her beautiful stained glass work and jewelry making. One of her largest stained glass projects is showcased at Mill Street Grill in Staunton, Va. Loretta's greatest passion was her family and especially being a Grandma and Gigi to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Adam B. Cowherd.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel H. Showalter and her children, Pamela K. Fitzgerald (James) and Daniel C. Showalter (Sara). Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren, Matthew C. Cowherd (Carly), Natalie G. Bugden ( Drew), Morgan E. Tanner (Andy) and Keith D. Showalter (Lauren). She is also survived by her great-granddaughters, Abigail J. Bugden and Annalee G. Bugden. Also surviving are her brother, John H. Shaffer and her sister, Dorothy K. Schmucker along with many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her longtime friend, Donna Evelsizer.
A private burial will be held with a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a memorial donation to Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 215, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Fishersville United Methodist Church, 1600 Jefferson Highway, Fishersville, VA 22939.
