Loretta E. Showalter
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Loretta E. Showalter

July 8, 1940 - March 14, 2021

Loretta E. Showalter, 80, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

She was born on July 8, 1940 in Thomas Mills, Pennsylvania to the late Beula M. (Lehman) and Robert R. Shaffer.

Loretta spent a majority of her life as a homemaker, but worked many years in banking and bookkeeping. She is known for both her beautiful stained glass work and jewelry making. One of her largest stained glass projects is showcased at Mill Street Grill in Staunton, Va. Loretta's greatest passion was her family and especially being a Grandma and Gigi to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Adam B. Cowherd.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel H. Showalter and her children, Pamela K. Fitzgerald (James) and Daniel C. Showalter (Sara). Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren, Matthew C. Cowherd (Carly), Natalie G. Bugden ( Drew), Morgan E. Tanner (Andy) and Keith D. Showalter (Lauren). She is also survived by her great-granddaughters, Abigail J. Bugden and Annalee G. Bugden. Also surviving are her brother, John H. Shaffer and her sister, Dorothy K. Schmucker along with many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her longtime friend, Donna Evelsizer.

A private burial will be held with a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a memorial donation to Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 215, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Fishersville United Methodist Church, 1600 Jefferson Highway, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

The Charlton and Groome Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As long time neighbors to us, we offer our condolences to the family and to Dan. Please let us know if there is anything we can do to support y´all in this time of grief. All our love
Debbie Armentrout & Blair Bosserman
March 22, 2021
I´m so sorry Pam, Danny and family. There is never an easy time to say goodbye. I am thinking of you.
Kathy Poindexter
March 19, 2021
Pam, I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. She was a very sweet and talented lady who loved her family deeply. Hugs to your dad, Danny & Sarah. Special "Adam-like" hugs to you, Matthew & Morgan. Love always, Diane
Diane Matthews
March 18, 2021
Condolences to the family for the lost of Loretta. Love and prayers.
Joan Cooper
March 18, 2021
Daniel, Pam, Danny, and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Aunt Loretta was a special person and loved everyone so much. She was so talented, I love her glasswork, I remember her teaching me a few things to make. KI am keeping everyone in our prayers.
Jane Showalter Spitzer
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry for the families loss of their wife,mother, grandma, friend. She was a talented lady! My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time!
Shelly Maupin
March 18, 2021
Pam - sending our most sincere condolences on the loss of your mother. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time .
Darrel and Ruth Ramsey
March 18, 2021
Pam, so very sorry for the loss of your mother. Hoping the good memories through the years will help you in this difficult time. Prayers to you and your family.
Mark and Tammy Campbell
March 18, 2021
