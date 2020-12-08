Menu
Lorna Janelle Stinnett
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
1870 Stuarts Draft Highway
Stuarts Draft, VA
Lorna Janelle (Bartley) Stinnett

Lorna Janelle (Bartley) Stinnett, 88, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her residence.

On November 8, 1952, she married Robert Lee Stinnett who preceded her in death in 1970.

Mrs. Stinnett is survived by her children, Doris Ann Dean of Stuarts Draft, Brenda Slusher of Greenville, Gaye Balsley of Lyndhurst, Eugene Wayne Stinnett and wife, Penny of Stuarts Draft; one brother; four sisters; two grandchildren, Tasha Marie Dean, John Morgan Sweet; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Please visit www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 8, 2020.
