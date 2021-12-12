Lorraine Hewitt "Prenny" Campbell
September 30, 1944 - December 9, 2021
Lorraine Hewitt "Prenny" Campbell, 77, of Waynesboro passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Augusta Health.
Born September 30, 1944 in Lyndhurst, she was a daughter of the late Russell H. and Dorothy (Brown) Hewitt.
Prenny was a member of Faith Worship Center, Stuarts Draft. She served her community for many years as a member of the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had a love for her cats, especially her cat Blackie. Prenny will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wade Campbell; brothers, Buddy Hewitt and Russell David Hewitt; sisters, Barbara Kelly and Rosa Whitesell; and son-in-law, John Brocato.
Survivors include her two sons, Rusty Harris of Waynesboro and Paul Harris and his wife, Chris, of Stuarts Draft; one daughter, Paula Brocato of Staunton; six grandchildren, P.J. Harris, Chris Harris, Tara Harris, Travis Brocato, Whitney Brocato Coffey and John Brocato Jr.; great-grandchildren, Crew Harris, Camden Harris, Audrianna "Rae Rae" Harris, Kaitlyn Brocato, Heidi Brocato, Leah Brocato, Mac Brocato, Jaxson Harris, Brenlee Harris, and soon to be born great-grandaughter, Adelyn Coffey; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 1870 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Billy Coffey and Pastor Dennis Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Stuarts Draft Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Frankie Lee Whitesell, Ralph Martin, Harman Gray, Kenny Campbell, Travis Brocato, Joe Darnell, Cody Coffey, and John Brocato.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 260, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.
Relatives and friends may share memories and condolences with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 12, 2021.