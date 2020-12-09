Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louise Campbell Richardson
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Louise Campbell Richardson

Louise Campbell Richardson, 89, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1931, in Staunton, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore R. and Mabel (East) Campbell; a daughter, Joyce Ann Atwell; a son, Tracy Richardson; brothers, Thomas Ray Campbell, Robert Campbell, and Donnie Wayne Campbell; and sisters, Hazel Dooms and Judy Copper.

She is survived by a daughter, Gloria Thomas and her husband, B.J.; a son, Harry Richardson and his wife, Shirley; her sister, Joan Smith and her husband, Mike; a brother, Ted Campbell and his companion, Virginia Maupin; sisters-in-law, Barbara Campbell and Etta Campbell, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I only wish I had known she was still living. I knew Louise when I was a teenager working at Southern restaurant in Waynesboro Virginia. She was one of my favorite people there. I share your loss. I have a story about when she learned that Gloria had married BJ Thomas. I would love to share it with the family sometime. I mostly shared Jesus with Louise on dinner breaks. She was kind, funny, and transparent and I loved her and I loved Jesus and wanted her to know Him like I did. She told me that if Jesus loved her he would build her a big white house on a hill with four columns.I don´t know if that ever happened but it would not surprise me. She had that kind of child like faith. Please know she was a delight to me and I consider Louise one of the most interesting people I´ve ever met. .
J. Lynn Thomas
Work
May 30, 2021
Now you can go be with your family .mama is waiting on ya..............
Tony Doomz
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results