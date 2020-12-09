Louise Campbell Richardson, 89, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1931, in Staunton, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore R. and Mabel (East) Campbell; a daughter, Joyce Ann Atwell; a son, Tracy Richardson; brothers, Thomas Ray Campbell, Robert Campbell, and Donnie Wayne Campbell; and sisters, Hazel Dooms and Judy Copper.
She is survived by a daughter, Gloria Thomas and her husband, B.J.; a son, Harry Richardson and his wife, Shirley; her sister, Joan Smith and her husband, Mike; a brother, Ted Campbell and his companion, Virginia Maupin; sisters-in-law, Barbara Campbell and Etta Campbell, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
I only wish I had known she was still living. I knew Louise when I was a teenager working at Southern restaurant in Waynesboro Virginia. She was one of my favorite people there. I share your loss.
I have a story about when she learned that Gloria had married BJ Thomas. I would love to share it with the family sometime. I mostly shared Jesus with Louise on dinner breaks. She was kind, funny, and transparent and I loved her and I loved Jesus and wanted her to know Him like I did. She told me that if Jesus loved her he would build her a big white house on a hill with four columns.I don´t know if that ever happened but it would not surprise me. She had that kind of child like faith. Please know she was a delight to me and I consider Louise one of the most interesting people I´ve ever met. .
J. Lynn Thomas
Work
May 30, 2021
Now you can go be with your family .mama is waiting on ya..............