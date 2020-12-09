Louise Campbell Richardson



Louise Campbell Richardson, 89, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1931, in Staunton, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore R. and Mabel (East) Campbell; a daughter, Joyce Ann Atwell; a son, Tracy Richardson; brothers, Thomas Ray Campbell, Robert Campbell, and Donnie Wayne Campbell; and sisters, Hazel Dooms and Judy Copper.



She is survived by a daughter, Gloria Thomas and her husband, B.J.; a son, Harry Richardson and his wife, Shirley; her sister, Joan Smith and her husband, Mike; a brother, Ted Campbell and his companion, Virginia Maupin; sisters-in-law, Barbara Campbell and Etta Campbell, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



A private memorial will be held at a later date.



Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 9, 2020.