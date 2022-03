Lula Jones-Owens



July 10, 1949 - January 15, 2022



A memorial service will be held for Lula Jones-Owens on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church, 900 B St., Waynesboro, Va. One of 14 children born in Texas to Bernice and Walter Owens, Lula is survived by three children, three grandchildren and many loving family members and friends. Deeply faithful, she went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2022.



Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 24, 2022.