Madeline (Hewitt) Almarode
September 24, 1929 - September 4, 2021
Madeline (Hewitt) Almarode, 91, of Stuarts Draft passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Augusta Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born September 24, 1929 in Va., she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Helen (Coffey) Hewitt.
Madeline was a member of Mount Vernon Church of the Brethren. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Wilson Trucking where she worked as an accounting clerk. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking for friends and family and reading. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jon Almarode; brothers, James, Lewis, Melvin, Calvin, and Elwood.
Survivors include her children, Tom Almarode and wife, Connie of Stuarts Draft, Karen Hoover- Maddox and husband, Neil of Harrisonburg, Mike Almarode of Greenville, Scott Almarode of Staunton, and Kevin Almarode and wife, Marsha of Barren Ridge; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brother, E.J. Hewitt and wife, Becky of Lyndhurst; sister-in-law, JoAnn Hewitt of Stuarts Draft; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 1870 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Mount Vernon Church of the Brethren, 90 Mt. Vernon Road, Waynesboro with Pastor Dwight Roetto officiating. Burial will follow in Stuarts Draft Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Due to COVID-19 the family asks that those planning to attend the visitation or funeral service to please wear a facemask.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Mount Vernon Church of the Brethren or Stuarts Draft Christian Fellowship, formerly Stuarts Draft Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 763, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Stuarts Draft.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 6, 2021.