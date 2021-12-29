Menu
Maida Pearl Harrison
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Maida Pearl Harrison

December 3, 1941 - December 26, 2021

Maida Pearl Harrison, 80, passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on Sunday, December 26, 2021. She was born on December 3, 1941, to the late Kenneth L. and Thelma (Rollin) Jackson. She was a graduate of Miami Senior High School and attended the Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She was a member of American Legion Post 340 Auxiliary in Waynesboro. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Charles W. Jackson; son, Brian Kenneth Harrison; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Michelle Harrison.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert C. Harrison Sr.; son, Robert C. Harrison Jr. and his fiancée, Tammy Gilligan; and granddaughter, Emma Christine Harrison.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, 1 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Karen Taylor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1148 Ladd Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Condolences can be made to the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street, Waynesboro, VA
Funeral services provided by:
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Maida was a sweetheart and I loved her laugh. She always treated us like special customers at Purple Foot by having tea and a basket of potato chips ready when she saw us come in. My sympathies to Bob and the family.
Jenni Critzer
Work
December 30, 2021
Thoughts and prayers go out to all of the family , I know she will be missed by many
Judy Fisher
Friend
December 29, 2021
I knew Maida from the Purple Foot. She was always so nice and just a lovely person. Prayers for her family.
Laurie Thacker
Work
December 29, 2021
