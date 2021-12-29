Maida Pearl Harrison
December 3, 1941 - December 26, 2021
Maida Pearl Harrison, 80, passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on Sunday, December 26, 2021. She was born on December 3, 1941, to the late Kenneth L. and Thelma (Rollin) Jackson. She was a graduate of Miami Senior High School and attended the Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She was a member of American Legion Post 340 Auxiliary in Waynesboro. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Charles W. Jackson; son, Brian Kenneth Harrison; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Michelle Harrison.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert C. Harrison Sr.; son, Robert C. Harrison Jr. and his fiancée, Tammy Gilligan; and granddaughter, Emma Christine Harrison.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, 1 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Karen Taylor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1148 Ladd Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Condolences can be made to the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 29, 2021.