Margaret Janet Oscar Maybush
May 23, 1947 - June 23, 2021
Margaret Janet Oscar Maybush, 74, of Crimora, went to be with the Lord and her husband on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was born in West Virginia, on May 23, 1947, the daughter of late John and Dolly McLaughlin Oscar.
Margaret was retired from the Waynesboro Public Library after 20 years of service.
In addition to her parents and her husband, William Eugene Maybush Sr., she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, one brother, and two sisters.
Survivors include her two sons, William Eugene Maybush Jr. and his girlfriend, Alisha Carter and Robert Lee Maybush Sr.; and her daughter, Norma J. Persinger, all of Augusta County; two sisters, Lola Harris of Richwood, West Virginia, and Betty Boone of Newport News; her six grandchildren, Damon A. Maybush, Laden B. Maybush, Faith Lee Rexrode, Robbie Lee Maybush, Jr., Allison D. Maybush and McCalli H. Norman, and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 26, 2021.