Margaret Marie Shull
Margaret Marie Shull, 90, of Raphine, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Shenandoah Hospice House.
She was born on February 22, 1930, a daughter of the late John Samuel and Gracie Rachel (Campbell) Cash.
She was a homemaker, and along with her late husband operated the family farm together.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Donald Shull; and siblings, Ronald Cash, Vernon Cash, George Cash, Elizabeth Markasich, Rebecca Hoffman and Francis Harris.
Survivors include two sons, Roger Shull and wife, Angela, of Lynchburg, and Michael Shull and wife, Vicki, of Raphine; sister, Shirley Campbell; four grandchildren, Tim Shull and wife, Joanna, Elizabeth Mitchell and husband, Tommy, Ashley Shull and fiancé, CJ Wilson and Aaron Shull; and six great-grandchildren, Cody Shull, Callie Shull, Emily Myers, Isaiah Myers, Emily Mitchell and Hannah Mitchell.
A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Tilley officiating.
Friends may pay their respects from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main Street, Waynesboro, Va. The family will also receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers will be Glenn Shull, Carl Shull, Clarence Shull, Aaron Shull, Tim Shull, Garland Fitzgerald, Isaiah Myers and Phil Swisher.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to her niece, Carlene (Shull) Rankin and Hospice of the Shenandoah for their loving care given to Margaret during her illness.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 12, 2020.