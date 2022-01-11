Margaret Elsie Phillips Hyden Snider
December 1, 1934 - January 8, 2022
Margaret Elsie Phillips Hyden Snider, 87, of Waynesboro went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Augusta Health.
Born on December 1, 1934 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late James T. Phillips and Margaret Davis Phillips Keyser.
Margaret was a member of Greenmonte Fellowship Mennonite Church, Stuarts Draft but had attended Grace Bible Church for over 20 years. Prior to retirement in 1994, she was employed by Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald McKendria Hyden; second husband, George H. Snider; sisters, Mary Hayes and Dee Sanders; brother, Raymond "Tommy" Phillips; and son-in-law, Bobby Douglas.
Survivors include children, James Hyden and wife, Dale of Lynchburg, Barbara Douglas of Raphine, Doug Hyden and wife, Pat of Staunton, and Daniel Hyden and wife, Jeanie of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Jamie Hyden and wife, Daryl of N.C., Tony Hyden and wife, Kim of N.J., Chrissy Hyden of Raphine, Derek Hyden and wife, Jamie of IL, and Cory Hyden and wife, Victoria of Lynchburg; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Keyser and wife, Judy of Richmond; three stepsons, Donald Schneider of Fairfield, Roy Snider of Waynesboro, and Tom Snider of Staunton; step-grandchildren, Chris Lusk of Virginia Beach and April Barr of Roanoke; a number of step-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Roy Trump officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmonte Fellowship Mennonite Church Cemetery, Stuarts Draft.
Active pallbearers will be James Hyden, Doug Hyden, Daniel Hyden, Cory Hyden, and Derek Hyden.
The family would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to Mom's caregivers for their love and care of her over the years, Donna Cash, Ann and Kenneth Roller, Maria and Richard Baulos, Dot Woodzell, and Jay Cobb.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Grace Bible Church, 77 Glover Circle, Staunton, VA 24401 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 11, 2022.