Marguerite (Peggy) Perkins
January 16, 1938 - October 22, 2020
Marguerite (Peggy) Terrell Perkins entered into eternal life on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born January 16, 1938, in Chesterfield, Va., to the late Roy Lee Terrell and Cecilia (Wing) Terrell.
Peggy was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and more recently great grandmother. First and foremost, she treasured her family and cherished every moment she shared with them. She especially enjoyed her role as "Grammy." She was a lifelong sports enthusiast – everything from being a stand-out athlete herself, to coaching, to simply watching. She had an infectious, endearing personality and was loved by all. She knew that to serve God is to serve others and she lived her life in that way by serving God, family, and others.
Surviving Peggy are her loving husband and best friend of 61 years, Dr. Paul Hening Perkins; her six children, Mary Gessay (Scott), Ann Weidie (Stuart), Paul Perkins, Jr., CeCe Rodgers (Jimmy), Pat Perkins (Mandy), and Matt Perkins (Laura); 16 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving Peggy are her sister, Roberta Pizzini (Juan), and brother-in-law, Mike Wirt. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Catherine Wirt.
A Catholic mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Saint Johns the Evangelist with COVID-19 restrictions. The church service will be live streamed at stjohnevan.com
at 11 a.m. There will be a graveside service at Augusta Memorial Park at 12 p.m., Waynesboro, Va., that is open to all.
In lieu of flowers, Peggy's family would ask that you always remind yourself of her principles, God, family, and others.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 25, 2020.