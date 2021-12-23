Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Marie Hensley Fitzgerald
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Marie Hensley Fitzgerald

July 26, 1938 - December 20, 2021

Marie Hensley Fitzgerald, 83, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery for the service.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA
Dec
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Augusta Memorial Park
Waynesboro, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Preston, Penny, and Bradley and your families. I worked with Marie at Hardee's years ago and remember how nice she was to me. I really enjoyed working with her and Penny and Preston. Also, I really like working with Bradley at the P.O. So sorry to hear of her passing.
Treva Massie
January 4, 2022
I have many memories of times with Marie. My sympathies to the entire family.
Loris B Dean
Friend
December 23, 2021
