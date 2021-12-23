Marie Hensley Fitzgerald
July 26, 1938 - December 20, 2021
Marie Hensley Fitzgerald, 83, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery for the service.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 23, 2021.