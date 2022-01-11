Menu
Marie Theresa Overstreet
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Marie Theresa (Blohm) Overstreet

Marie Theresa (Blohm) Overstreet, 87, a resident of Stuarts Draft, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

She was born August 25, 1934 in Watsonville, Calif., daughter of the late Robert and Estelle (Jones) Blohm.

She was retired as a Computer Technician with a telephone Company.

Marie was an avid baseball fan, and advocate for the disabled.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Guy E. McKean who was killed in Vietnam; and sister, Margaret Blohm.

Surviving are her sons, Robert and Michael McKean; daughter, Tamyra Keller; three grandchildren, Robin, Scott, and Dulce McKean; five great-grandchildren, Nathan Goechius, Ryan Goechius, Alyssa Butner, Ashley McKean, and Sarah McKean; brother, Edward Blohm; and sister, Roberta Thomas.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church officiated by Fr. Rolo Castillo. Interment will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, Marie kindly requested that memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607; St. John's Catholic Church Building Fund, 301 Sheppard Court, Waynesboro, VA 22980; Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 215, Fishersville, VA 22939; or to Massie Memorial Youth Department, COGIC, 1101 Albemarle Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. John's Catholic Church
VA
Jan
18
Interment
Augusta Memorial Park
VA
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.