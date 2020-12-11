Marilyn G. Roberson
July 6, 1955 - December 10, 2020
Marilyn G. Roberson, 65, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Fishersville.
Marilyn was born on July 6, 1955 in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Grover R. Fitzgerald and the late Maggie Scott Fitzgerald.
Marilyn retired after 21 years with the Waynesboro Public School System as a school bus driver. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Her most enjoyable hobby was dirt racing and was an avid fan of Greg and Logan Roberson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donniy Fitzgerald, Dewayne Fitzgerald and Richard Fitzgerald; nephew, Stevie Hull; mother-in-law, Helen Roberson; brother-in-law, Donnie Roberson; and sister-in-law, Debbie Curry.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roger D. Roberson; children, Misti Roberson-Goolsby and husband, Tracy, Greg Roberson and wife, Wendy and Ashley Lucas and husband, Brandon; sisters, Dorothy "Boots" Alford and Wilma Hanckel; grandchildren, Josh, Jonathan, Riley, Logan and Owen; great-grandchildren, Pierce and Presley; other family members, Wayne and Judy Hull, Jimmy and Linda Roberson and Linda F. Roberson.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Scott Young, Dr. Gilbert Upchurch and Dr. Kenneth Liu; Emily Brown and Mandy Wharam.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home in Fishersville. (Following Covid-19 mandated regulations).
A private service will be held with burial at Augusta Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Josh Roberson, Jonathan Engleman, Logan Roberson, Robert Maybush, Brandon Lucas and Tracy Goolsby; honorary will be Jamie (Chesney) Clark and Trevor (Kim) Cash.
Memorial contributions may be made in the memory Marilyn G. Roberson to Charlton and Groome Funeral Home toward funeral expenses.
Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 11, 2020.