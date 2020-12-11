Menu
Marilyn G. Roberson
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Marilyn G. Roberson

July 6, 1955 - December 10, 2020

Marilyn G. Roberson, 65, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Fishersville.

Marilyn was born on July 6, 1955 in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Grover R. Fitzgerald and the late Maggie Scott Fitzgerald.

Marilyn retired after 21 years with the Waynesboro Public School System as a school bus driver. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Her most enjoyable hobby was dirt racing and was an avid fan of Greg and Logan Roberson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donniy Fitzgerald, Dewayne Fitzgerald and Richard Fitzgerald; nephew, Stevie Hull; mother-in-law, Helen Roberson; brother-in-law, Donnie Roberson; and sister-in-law, Debbie Curry.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roger D. Roberson; children, Misti Roberson-Goolsby and husband, Tracy, Greg Roberson and wife, Wendy and Ashley Lucas and husband, Brandon; sisters, Dorothy "Boots" Alford and Wilma Hanckel; grandchildren, Josh, Jonathan, Riley, Logan and Owen; great-grandchildren, Pierce and Presley; other family members, Wayne and Judy Hull, Jimmy and Linda Roberson and Linda F. Roberson.

The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Scott Young, Dr. Gilbert Upchurch and Dr. Kenneth Liu; Emily Brown and Mandy Wharam.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home in Fishersville. (Following Covid-19 mandated regulations).

A private service will be held with burial at Augusta Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Josh Roberson, Jonathan Engleman, Logan Roberson, Robert Maybush, Brandon Lucas and Tracy Goolsby; honorary will be Jamie (Chesney) Clark and Trevor (Kim) Cash.

Memorial contributions may be made in the memory Marilyn G. Roberson to Charlton and Groome Funeral Home toward funeral expenses.

Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was such an honor to take care of your mom. I loved her like she was my family. I will miss her terribly. She will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace Sweet Marilyn
Patty Fitzgerald
Friend
December 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
David, Diana, and the Fishburne Family Carver
December 14, 2020
Keeping you each in our thoughts and prayers. Marilyns love for her family was so easy to see. Praying each of you will find comfort in the wonderful memories you made together as a family.
Teresa and Scott Childress
December 14, 2020
My thoughts are with the Roberson family, as they navigate their way through this difficult time. Marilyn will be missed by so many, her cheerful & funny personality was contagious, she'd make sure everyone around her was happy, & smiling. Such a wonderful person, and a great loss to the community.
Stacy Pittington
December 13, 2020
I love you mama! I miss you more than words could ever say. Please let me know you ok. I need you back.
Misti Roberson-Goolsby
Daughter
December 12, 2020
Prayers foy you and your family
Becky Swartz
December 11, 2020
