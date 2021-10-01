Menu
Marion C. Weaver
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Marion C. Weaver

October 2, 1930 - September 29, 2021

Marion C. Weaver of Waynesboro, Va., went to be with the Lord on September 29, 2021. He was born on October 2, 1930, a son of Franklin and Katie Grove Weaver.

Marion was a lifelong resident of Augusta County and a member of the Springdale Mennonite Church. He married Jean Wenger on April 12, 1950, who preceded him in death on May 4, 2011.

He is survived by two sons, Maynard (Gayle) and Sidney (Tammy); five grandchildren, Kendra, Darren, Brian, Bradley, and Brent and ten great grandchildren. Also surviving are three brothers, Oliver (Freda), Dwight (Judy), and Daniel (Frances) and three sisters, Alice (Charles Boppe, deceased), Magdalene (James Brenneman), and Orpha (Darrell Beyeler, deceased), all residents of Augusta County except Dwight, who is of New Jersey.

An ordained minister, Marion was part of the Hildebrand Mennonite Church for 27 years. He served on several Virginia Mennonite Conference boards for 28 years and sang with the Rockingham Male Chorus for 14 years.

Employed by his father, at age 14, Marion hauled milk from farms to processing plants in Staunton for 14 years. He was employed by Driver Heating Oil Co. for 50 years, part time, in oil delivery and burner service. On his farm Marion raised poultry, cattle, strawberries, and bunnies, and was a beekeeper for 50 years. He was an avid gardener up until the end.

Jesus says, "Come unto me all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."

Following a private family burial, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, October 4, 2021, at Springdale Mennonite Church with Pastor Kevin Goertzen officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Dr., Fishersville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to the Mennonite Central Committee at MCC US, 21 South 12th St., P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501, online at MCC.org, or by phone 717-859-1151.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Dr., Fishersville, VA
Oct
4
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Springdale Mennonite Church
170 Hall School Road, Waynesboror,, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Sponsored by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.
Bob and Wanda Breeden
Work
October 1, 2021
