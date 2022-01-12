Marjorie Young Leavell



November 9, 1939 - January 9, 2022



Marjorie Young Leavell, 82, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville. She was born on November 9, 1939, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Rufus Young and Jean F. Kern Young.



Marjorie started working at Sanford Clothing in Stanley and Stanley IGA as a young lady. She later worked as a secretary for Dr. Miller, Dr. Turner, Dr. Crawford and Poindexter Attorney's Office, as well as for Dan Davis, before retiring. She was a member of the Leake's Chapel Church of the Brethren in Stanley, serving as chairman of the Leake's Chapel Board of Directors, and was a member of the Shenandoah Alumni Association.



On February 25, 1968, she married John Cletus Leavell, who survives.



Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, John Cletus Leavell II and companion, Michelle Black of Staunton, and Joseph Martin Leavell and wife, Lori Ann Leavell; a stepson, Mike Leavell; two stepdaughters, Janet Robinette and Kay Mader; three sisters, Belle Blosser and husband, Jim Blosser of Stanley, and Jill Young and companion, Kevin Olinger, and Sherry Dean and husband, Rudy Dean, all of Shenandoah; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Young; eight grandsons, John Leavell III, Adam Black, Jacob Leavell, Tyler Leavell, Tyler Salmon, Kevin Feathers, Gage Feathers and Wyatt Feathers; and three granddaughters, Jennifer Leavell, Alana Back and Lilly Feathers. She was preceded in death by four brothers, David, John, Larry and Arnold Young.



A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Leake's Chapel Church of the Brethren by Evangelist Doug Gochenour and Keith Higgs. Burial will be in the Leake's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.



The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro, and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Leake's Chapel Church.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Leake's Chapel Church of the Brethren, 2334 Honeyville Rd Stanley, Va. 22851.



Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 12, 2022.