Mark Allen Brooks
It is with deep sadness that we announce that Mark Brooks, aged 53, of Staunton, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, after suffering complications from COVID-19.
Mark was born on April 3, 1968, at King's Daughters Hospital. He attended Beverly Manor Middle School and graduated from Riverheads High School in 1987. Married in 1995, Mark spent over 28 years with the love of his life, Lori Eutsler.
After enduring a rough childhood filled with abuse, drugs, and alcohol; Mark, the age of 33, gave his life to Christ and became a changed man. Feeling called by God to become foster parents, he and Lori provided a loving home to dozens of children for over 10 years, adopting three in the process. Mark was an ordained evangelist who loved to connect with people from all walks of life with the Gospel. He wasn't afraid to minister the love of Jesus anywhere, whether it be in the jail cells or in the middle of a campground.
Whenever he wasn't ministering (which wasn't often), Mark enjoyed being with his wife and children, driving through the mountains in their Jeep, riding bikes, visiting the beach, watching his Miami Dolphins, and worshiping our Heavenly Father. He loved both of his dogs dearly (despite not liking dogs for a long time) and now joins his pit-bull companion and lifelong friend, Joe.
Mark is survived by his only love, Lori; his five children, Michael, Daniel, Aleecia, Jessica and Greg; his yorkie, Gracie; his mother, Frances; and his brother, Keith.
A celebration of life service will be held in his honor on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2 p.m., at BreakThrough Life Center, 9 Hannah Cir #103-105, Waynesboro, VA 22980, with Pastor Bubba Creedle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations and cards may be sent to the family by mailing them to Lori Brooks, P.O. Box 354, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Charlton and Groome Funeral Home.
Share a memory or condolences with the family by visiting www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 22, 2021.