Marla Bissonette
Marla Bissonette, of Stuarts Draft, Va., died on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the home of her son, Eric, surrounded by her immediate family in Afton, Va. She was 64 years old.
She was born to the late Orin E. McCargar and Alberta Lewin McCargar on February 13, 1956, in Potsdam, N.Y.
Marla is survived by her son, Eric and two grandchildren, Sophie, and Nathaniel. Also, by her sister, Maizie of Syracuse, N.Y.; her brothers, Marvin McCargar of Canastota, N.Y., Mitch McCargar of Winthrop, N.Y., Mark McCargar of Pierpont, N.Y., and Matt McCargar of Mexico, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
Marla was predeceased by her mother, Alberta in January 2009 and her father, Orin in June 1992.
Marla was brought into a loving family which included one sister and four brothers.
She graduated from St. Lawrence Central Schools in 1974. In 1973, she married her childhood sweetheart, Andrew Bissonette from Helena, N.Y. They were married for 45 years until his passing, and together they had one son, Eric Bissonette.
Marla worked in accounting at several nursing homes for most of her working years. Those that knew her well believed she would have worked in those nursing homes for free, just to be with the residents.
She was a unique soul, with incredible relationships with her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless others. She enjoyed the holidays, most notably Thanksgiving and Christmas when she always spent time with her family. Her hobbies included gardening, landscaping, playing with her animals, spending time with friends, and playing games with kids. She will be greatly missed.
Calling hours and funeral arrangements will be planned for the spring. Memorial donations may be made to The Hospice of the Piedmont, Charlottesville, Va.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 19, 2020.