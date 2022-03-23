Marlin Elwood Miller
April 14, 1939 - March 19, 2022
Marlin Elwood Miller, 82, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Born on April 14, 1939, in Somerset County, Pa., he was a son of the late Elwood William and Ethel Deborah (Kline) Miller. On April 14, 1984, he married Llfra Augusta Moschgat. The two shared 38 wonderful years of marriage together.
Marlin was a member of Fishersville United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served his country honorably aboard the USS Laffey. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Augusta Health for 25 years where he worked as a legal financial advisor. He was a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism and enjoyed learning about Medieval European cultures. He loved learning, riding motorcycles, gardening, and mowing grass. He will be missed by all knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, Survivors include his loving wife, Llfra Augusta Miller of Stuarts Draft; two sons, Mark Miller and wife, Margaret, of Waynesboro, and Scot Miller and wife, Cyndi, of Waynesboro; daughter, Lorie Miller Nouwairi of Waynesboro; stepdaughters, Sherry Meyers Blank and husband, Kevin, of Johnstown, Pa., and Cindy Meyers Miller and companion, Denise Miller, of Johnstown, Pa.; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his tuxedo cat, Mr. Wiggins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro, with Pastor David Vaughan officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. A second memorial service will be held at a later date in Johnstown, Pa.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284, or an animal shelter of your choosing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Stuarts Draft.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 23, 2022.