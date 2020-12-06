Menu
The News Virginian
Mary Ann Bradley
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Mary Ann (Smith) Bradley

September 29, 1943 - December 3, 2020

Mary Ann (Smith) Bradley, 77, wife of Harry Louis Bradley of Woodview Court, Stuarts Draft, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Mrs. Bradley was born in Waynesboro, Virginia, on September 29, 1943, the daughter of the late Wilbur Ernest and Gracie Elizabeth (Quick) Smith.

Surviving in addition to her husband of sixty years, are a son, Todd Bradley and his wife, Michelle; and two grandchildren, Morgan Bradley and Aaron Bradley.

Mrs. Bradley was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, 26 Windmill Lane, Stuarts Draft, Virginia.

A private graveside service will be held in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Dog Adoptions, 4224 Wakefield Road, Richmond, VA 23235.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory

230 Frontier Drive Staunton, VA 24401

Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 6, 2020.
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Harry, Todd and Family
Please accept Brooke's and my sincere sympathy in the passing of Mary Ann. I know it is not easy to deal with the loss of a spouse and a mother. We are thinking of you all

Elliott and Brooke Boyd

















William Elliott Boyd
Family
December 5, 2020
What a beautiful and sweet lady.just met her a few weeks ago. Harry I am out of words and in this belief. Praying for you my friend. Weeping may endure for night a but joy will come in the morning.
Dianne Williams
Friend
December 5, 2020