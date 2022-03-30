Mary Joyce Bloss Meadows



Mary Joyce Bloss Meadows, age 91, of Waynesboro, Virginia, went home to the Lord on March 26, 2022. On August 15, 1930, in Warren, Pennsylvania, she was born to Freda and Harry Bloss. Her family moved to Waynesboro in 1940, where she has resided throughout the rest of her life. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Eugene David Meadows. Mary was also preceded in death by her sisters, Gertrude Valvo and Tessie Orlando; her brother, Harry Bloss Jr.; and daughter-in-law Jacqueline Meadows. The five sons who survive her and cherish her memory and their spouses are, David (Grace), Michael, Jeffrey, James (Deena), and Randall (Sherri). Her sons are grateful for the phenomenal job she did in raising them to be successful and decent men.



Nine grandchildren also survive Mary, Kevin (Heidi) Meadows, Katherine (Jordan) Baszner, Carmen (Ben) Mulherin, Jared Meadows, Laura (Michael) Gorenc, Melanie Meadows, Catherine (Shane) Le Vie, Jeremy Meadows, and Marissa Meadows. Mary also cherished her six great-grandchildren, Zoe Baszner (ten), Cora Baszner (eight), Aiden Mulherin (four), Luke Gorenc (three), Mason Mulherin (two), Samantha Gorenc (10 months). She was beloved by the younger generations of her family. In addition, there are numerous nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Mary.



Mary graduated from Waynesboro High School. She then graduated from secretarial training at Fairfax Hall. Mary worked for several years at Crompton-Shenandoah before meeting and marrying the love of her life Eugene in 1952.



In leading a very active life, Mary raised five sons and was very involved with her family and community. Mary and Eugene were founding and longstanding members of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro. She also participated in the Waynesboro Garden Club. Mary supported Eugene in the founding of Valley Pool Company in 1960. As her boys graduated from high school, she worked full-time bookkeeping at Valley Pool until she and Eugene sold the business to their son Jeffrey in 1994. In retirement, she volunteered for years at Augusta Health. She loved Christmas time, Elvis, and watching VA Tech and Dallas Cowboys football.



Mary supported her son Michael in his more than 50 years of participation in Special Olympics. She also supported her other sons and their families in many other sports, pursuits, and avocations. Mary and Eugene were world travelers while their health permitted. Together, they toured China, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Alaska, Hawaii, and many other locations within the United States. Mary and Eugene were also significant supporters of the Wayne Theatre restoration project. The theatre recognized their philanthropy with the naming of its parlor in honor of the Meadows. Throughout her time as an advocate and donor, Mary attended many shows and movies at the Wayne until the last few months of her life.



Her family would like to express deep appreciation for the loving care provided by Hospice and her caregivers. They were a blessing to her and the Meadows family.



A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 12 noon Friday, April 1, 2022. Visitation will be held at McDow Funeral Home on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those so inclined may send donations to the Community Foundation of the Blue Ridge/Meadows Fund for the Intellectually Disabled, Westminster Presbyterian Church, or the Wayne Theatre Alliance.



Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 30, 2022.