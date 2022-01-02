Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Matthew Thomas Floyd
1973 - 2022
BORN
1973
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Matthew Thomas Floyd

March 14, 1973 - December 30, 2021

Matthew Thomas Floyd, 48, of Stuarts Draft, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at his home. He was born March 14, 1973 in Waynesboro.

Matt was employed with NIBCO for more than 10 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and mountain biking and particularly loved spending time with his son, Ben. He was a member of the Davis Creek Hunting Club in Nelson County.

Survivors include his parents, Gary W. Floyd and Doris V. Floyd of Stuarts Draft; his son, Benjamin Thomas Floyd of Stuarts Draft; his brother, Mark Anthony Floyd of Waynesboro; his niece, Lilly Grace Floyd of Waynesboro and a close friend, Chris Truslow.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Dr., Fishersville, and where the Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro.

The family kindly requests that those in attendance wear a mask.

Active pallbearers will be Chris Truslow, Troy Coleman, Jeff Pletcher, David Aistrop, Mike Floyd and Hunter Spade.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Dr., Fishersville, VA
Jan
8
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Dr., Fishersville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jamie Thompson
January 8, 2022
May God wrap His Loving Arms around you and give you comfort until you join him in Heavenly Glory.
Anita S. Pilkerton
Friend
January 3, 2022
My thoughts & prayers are with you all. I pray God wraps his arms around you for comfort.
Susan Dale Baber
School
January 3, 2022
Gary, Doris and Mark, my heart is so heavy with grief over the loss of Matt, he was such a sweet person. I always thought so much of him and Mark when they were little boys in my Daycare. I wish I had the words to comfort you , but i know there are none. Just know that my family and I are keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers. If there is anything I can do for you all please let me know. God Bless you and hold you in His arms during this difficult time. Love, Pat Sorrells
Pat Sorrells
Friend
January 2, 2022
So for the loss of Matt. Love Hugs and Prayers.
Bonnie Bayne Knight
Family
January 2, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carol and Curtis Doyle
Other
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results