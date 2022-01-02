Matthew Thomas Floyd
March 14, 1973 - December 30, 2021
Matthew Thomas Floyd, 48, of Stuarts Draft, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at his home. He was born March 14, 1973 in Waynesboro.
Matt was employed with NIBCO for more than 10 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and mountain biking and particularly loved spending time with his son, Ben. He was a member of the Davis Creek Hunting Club in Nelson County.
Survivors include his parents, Gary W. Floyd and Doris V. Floyd of Stuarts Draft; his son, Benjamin Thomas Floyd of Stuarts Draft; his brother, Mark Anthony Floyd of Waynesboro; his niece, Lilly Grace Floyd of Waynesboro and a close friend, Chris Truslow.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Dr., Fishersville, and where the Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro.
The family kindly requests that those in attendance wear a mask.
Active pallbearers will be Chris Truslow, Troy Coleman, Jeff Pletcher, David Aistrop, Mike Floyd and Hunter Spade.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 2, 2022.