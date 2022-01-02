Gary, Doris and Mark, my heart is so heavy with grief over the loss of Matt, he was such a sweet person. I always thought so much of him and Mark when they were little boys in my Daycare. I wish I had the words to comfort you , but i know there are none. Just know that my family and I are keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers. If there is anything I can do for you all please let me know. God Bless you and hold you in His arms during this difficult time. Love, Pat Sorrells

Pat Sorrells Friend January 2, 2022