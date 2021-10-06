Menu
Merritt S. "Mike" Scott
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Merritt "Mike" S. Scott

December 7, 1956 - October 4, 2021

Merritt "Mike" Sherwood Scott, 64, of Afton, went be with the Lord on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Charlottesville.

He was born on December 7, 1956, in Charlottesville, to the late Mitchell Scott and Hawsie Fitzgerald. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mickey and Roger.

Mike enjoyed doing things outdoors. He was an outgoing person and loved working on chainsaws, lawn mowers and vehicles. He loved very much being with his family and animals.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Kim; daughters, Angie and her husband, Dennis, Robin and her fiancé, Chad, and Kristen and her husband, Chris; son, Michael and his fiancée, Genifer; sisters, Lisa, Tida, Charlotte and Rita; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews; and a special friend Marvin.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home in Fishersville.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery in Afton. Officiating will be the Rev. Louise Puckett.

Pallbearers will be Hunter Sipe, Sean Scott, Cody Taylor, Dakota Moser, Petey Scott, RW Scott, Nathan Perry and Dedrick Sims. Honorary pallbearers will be Family and friends attending the service.

Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA
Oct
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery
Afton, VA
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. We will be thinking off you all.
Mollie and Buck Iseli
Friend
October 6, 2021
