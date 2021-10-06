Merritt "Mike" S. ScottDecember 7, 1956 - October 4, 2021Merritt "Mike" Sherwood Scott, 64, of Afton, went be with the Lord on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Charlottesville.He was born on December 7, 1956, in Charlottesville, to the late Mitchell Scott and Hawsie Fitzgerald. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mickey and Roger.Mike enjoyed doing things outdoors. He was an outgoing person and loved working on chainsaws, lawn mowers and vehicles. He loved very much being with his family and animals.He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Kim; daughters, Angie and her husband, Dennis, Robin and her fiancé, Chad, and Kristen and her husband, Chris; son, Michael and his fiancée, Genifer; sisters, Lisa, Tida, Charlotte and Rita; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews; and a special friend Marvin.The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home in Fishersville.A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery in Afton. Officiating will be the Rev. Louise Puckett.Pallbearers will be Hunter Sipe, Sean Scott, Cody Taylor, Dakota Moser, Petey Scott, RW Scott, Nathan Perry and Dedrick Sims. Honorary pallbearers will be Family and friends attending the service.