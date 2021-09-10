Menu
Michael Wayne Eavey
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Michael Wayne Eavey

Michael Wayne Eavey left to join the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the age of 57.

He was born on February 29, 1964, to the late Roy D. Eavey Jr. and Joan Hoover.

Loving father to Eric, Kevin, and Autumn Eavey and Norman Denny.

He is also survived by his wife, Sandy Denny; his siblings, Larry, Lewis, Robert and Gary Eavey, Brian Hoover, Lori Louk, Angie Garnett, and Tonya Meier; and stepmother, Marsha Dale Eavey. He also leaves behind his precious grandkids, Stella May, Lexi, Bella, Ethan, and Chance.

Michael will be fondly remembered by his friends and family as a devoted father and his unwavering faith in God which he shared with those that surrounded him.

Family night will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the McDow Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the McDow Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Pastor Mike Lawson.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street, Waynesboro, VA
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family Mel ,Norman and family we are here if y´all need anything
David and Maryann blair
September 11, 2021
Larry, I am sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Darrell Alexander
September 10, 2021
