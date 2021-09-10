Michael Wayne Eavey



Michael Wayne Eavey left to join the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the age of 57.



He was born on February 29, 1964, to the late Roy D. Eavey Jr. and Joan Hoover.



Loving father to Eric, Kevin, and Autumn Eavey and Norman Denny.



He is also survived by his wife, Sandy Denny; his siblings, Larry, Lewis, Robert and Gary Eavey, Brian Hoover, Lori Louk, Angie Garnett, and Tonya Meier; and stepmother, Marsha Dale Eavey. He also leaves behind his precious grandkids, Stella May, Lexi, Bella, Ethan, and Chance.



Michael will be fondly remembered by his friends and family as a devoted father and his unwavering faith in God which he shared with those that surrounded him.



Family night will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the McDow Funeral Home.



A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the McDow Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Pastor Mike Lawson.



Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 10, 2021.