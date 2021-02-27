Mildred L. Campbell



Mildred L. Campbell, 91, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 11, 2021. She passed quietly at her residence in Augusta County.



She was born January 23, 1930, in Amherst, a daughter of Julius and Janette Lipscomb. Milly is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Leonard Buyny of Waynesboro; son, Michael Campbell of Seneca, South Carolina; grandson and wife, Ryan and Shannon Buyny of Waynesboro; beloved sister, Hazel Gross of Silver Spring, Maryland; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers and sisters.



Milly was a member of Waynesboro Mennonite Church and lived a life of faith and kindness to others. She loved gardening and reading.



A memorial for Milly will be held at a later date to celebrate her life.



Published by The News Virginian on Feb. 27, 2021.