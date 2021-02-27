Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred L. Campbell
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
Mildred L. Campbell

Mildred L. Campbell, 91, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 11, 2021. She passed quietly at her residence in Augusta County.

She was born January 23, 1930, in Amherst, a daughter of Julius and Janette Lipscomb. Milly is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Leonard Buyny of Waynesboro; son, Michael Campbell of Seneca, South Carolina; grandson and wife, Ryan and Shannon Buyny of Waynesboro; beloved sister, Hazel Gross of Silver Spring, Maryland; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers and sisters.

Milly was a member of Waynesboro Mennonite Church and lived a life of faith and kindness to others. She loved gardening and reading.

A memorial for Milly will be held at a later date to celebrate her life.
Published by The News Virginian on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I knew Mildred through the W'boro Senior Center. She was always so sweet and supportive when I came there to sing and play guitar. She would bring me tapes of songs she liked for me to learn. I enjoyed getting to know her, and grieve with you in her passing.
Susan H Sandridge
February 27, 2021
Becky and Mike and family
Kenny and i are so sorry about Mildred
We know you will miss her but trust you find comfort in the good memories
She was a very good neighbor to Kenny and me and we loved her
We will be praying for you all during this difficult time
Mr and Mrs Kenny Wyant
Friend
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results