Mildred L. Campbell, 91, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 11, 2021. She passed quietly at her residence in Augusta County.
She was born January 23, 1930, in Amherst, a daughter of Julius and Janette Lipscomb. Milly is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Leonard Buyny of Waynesboro; son, Michael Campbell of Seneca, South Carolina; grandson and wife, Ryan and Shannon Buyny of Waynesboro; beloved sister, Hazel Gross of Silver Spring, Maryland; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers and sisters.
Milly was a member of Waynesboro Mennonite Church and lived a life of faith and kindness to others. She loved gardening and reading.
A memorial for Milly will be held at a later date to celebrate her life.
I knew Mildred through the W'boro Senior Center. She was always so sweet and supportive when I came there to sing and play guitar. She would bring me tapes of songs she liked for me to learn. I enjoyed getting to know her, and grieve with you in her passing.
Susan H Sandridge
February 27, 2021
Becky and Mike and family Kenny and i are so sorry about Mildred We know you will miss her but trust you find comfort in the good memories She was a very good neighbor to Kenny and me and we loved her We will be praying for you all during this difficult time