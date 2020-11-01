Menu
Milton Roosevelt Brooks
MACON, Ga.

Private (family only) graveside services for Milton Roosevelt Brooks were held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery with the Rev. Bryant Wardell Raines officiating. Public viewing was held on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 2 until 3 p.m.

Mr. Brooks, 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn Brooks; three children, David Hildebrand, Troy Brooks and Deneene Moore; sister, Evelyn (the Rev. Joseph) Walker; brother, Kenneth Brooks; three grandchildren, Taylor Hildebrand, Tyra Tate, and Tyrell Latimore, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jones Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road, Macon, GA 31217
Oct
31
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Gwen, I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of your husband Brooks. My prayers and condolences to go out to you and your family family. May God comfort you during this time of loss. May he rest in perfect peace.
Joyce Gibson-Daugherty
Friend
October 31, 2020
Gwen and family, I pray that God holds you closer to Him in your time of sorrow.
Peggy Rice Matthews
Coworker
October 30, 2020