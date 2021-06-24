Marie & Curtis my heart hurts for both of you,there is no pain like the loss of a child and I share that pain with you. Colleen, Tammy,Shannon , Jerry, Kaylie, Ada I know this is a great loss to you guys too. God will give you peace and comfort as you grieve the loss of Mony. Keep your faith and let God hear your cries and peace will come. I wish I could be there but due to illness I can´t make it home. Love and hugs to all of you. Love, Carolyn & Bobby

