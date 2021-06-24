Monica "Mony" Renee Truslow
Monica "Mony" Renee Truslow, 35, a resident of Lyndhurst, Va., passed away on Monday afternoon, June 21, 2021 at Augusta Health.
A daughter of Curtis and Marie (Burnette) Truslow, she was born December 9, 1985 in Waynesboro, Va.
She attended Waynesboro High School and adored her animals. She was close to nature and, at her request, will be cremated and placed in a beautiful Tree of Life Urn (www.thelivingurn.com
).
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Shirley Truslow, and Roland and Barbara Burnette.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her partner, Krystal Bailey; aunts, Colleen Moore and Tammy Grove; special cousins, Jerry Moore Jr., Kaylie Grove, Shannon Ownby, and Ada Ownby.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at McDow Funeral Home, with repast to follow.
Services will be private for her family.
In lieu of flowers, it is kindly asked that memorial contributions be made in Monica's name to the SPCA, or charity that benefits animals.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 24, 2021.