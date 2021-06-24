Menu
Monica Renee "Mony" Truslow
ABOUT
Waynesboro High School
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Monica "Mony" Renee Truslow

Monica "Mony" Renee Truslow, 35, a resident of Lyndhurst, Va., passed away on Monday afternoon, June 21, 2021 at Augusta Health.

A daughter of Curtis and Marie (Burnette) Truslow, she was born December 9, 1985 in Waynesboro, Va.

She attended Waynesboro High School and adored her animals. She was close to nature and, at her request, will be cremated and placed in a beautiful Tree of Life Urn (www.thelivingurn.com).

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Shirley Truslow, and Roland and Barbara Burnette.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her partner, Krystal Bailey; aunts, Colleen Moore and Tammy Grove; special cousins, Jerry Moore Jr., Kaylie Grove, Shannon Ownby, and Ada Ownby.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at McDow Funeral Home, with repast to follow.

Services will be private for her family.

In lieu of flowers, it is kindly asked that memorial contributions be made in Monica's name to the SPCA, or charity that benefits animals.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street, Waynesboro, VA
Funeral services provided by:
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marie and family, I am so sorry for your loss. My heart aches for you all during this pain. Please know you all are in my thoughts and prayers always. Marie please know to call me anytime. Love you guys.
Wendy Burnette King
Family
June 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of Monica's passing. Hadn't seen her in about 15 years but will always have memories being in high school with her & Krystal and growing up playing with her at Martha/Kevin's house with their kids. Keeping the family in our thoughts/prayers.
Marybeth, Donna K & Dale Wheeler
Friend
June 29, 2021
Sending condolences to the Truslow and Burnette Family. Sorry hear hear your lose. You´re in our thoughts and prayers.
Sue Ball
Other
June 28, 2021
I'm so sorry for your lose. My heart is with you all. Prayers going out to you all.
Sheila Strickler
Friend
June 26, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with you. Praying God will give you peace and comfort Sending our love
Barry and Sarah Robertson
June 25, 2021
I am so sorry to hear the sad news. I won't be able to make it to the visitation, but want you to know that my thoughts & prayers are with Monie's family & loved ones. May God hold you in His arms, & give you comfort & peace at this time. With deepest sympathy, Kim Coe & family
Kimberly Coe
Friend
June 25, 2021
Marie & Curtis my heart hurts for both of you,there is no pain like the loss of a child and I share that pain with you. Colleen, Tammy,Shannon , Jerry, Kaylie, Ada I know this is a great loss to you guys too. God will give you peace and comfort as you grieve the loss of Mony. Keep your faith and let God hear your cries and peace will come. I wish I could be there but due to illness I can´t make it home. Love and hugs to all of you. Love, Carolyn & Bobby
Carolyn Matheny Justice
Family
June 24, 2021
Our hearts are breaking for you all right now! Know that we our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Ray, Jennifer, Madison, and Will
June 24, 2021
So sorry to hear about monica prayers and hugs coming your wayso sorry we cant make it to family nite but we are in nags head this week but we will be thinking about u
Linda and lary mcdaniel
Family
June 24, 2021
