Myrtle Ann Hutchinson
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
1870 Stuarts Draft Highway
Stuarts Draft, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 4 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes
Myrtle Ann (Snell) Hutchinson

November 9, 1941 - April 1, 2022

Myrtle Ann "Nanny" (Snell) Hutchinson, 80, died peacefully holding her husband's hand on Friday, April 1, 2022 at her residence.

Mrs. Hutchinson was born on November 9, 1941 in Tazewell, Va. and was a daughter of the late Willie and Bertie (Davis) Snell. She was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School. Myrtle worked for GE/Genicom for 32 years prior to her retirement. Mrs. Hutchinson was a member of the Blue Ridge Chapel Church of the Brethren. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed working outside in the yard.

On July 19, 1964 she married Dewitt Dupree "Dee" Hutchinson, and together they enjoyed 57 years of marriage.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hutchinson is survived by her children, Shirley Harper and husband, Gary of Stuarts Draft, Jason Hutchinson and wife, Vonda of Greenville, Travis Hutchinson and wife, Nicole of Stuarts Draft; one brother, Bill Snell; grandchildren, Jennifer Allen, Amanda Harper, Jacob Hutchinson and wife, Kaitlyn, Dillon Hutchinson and wife, Crystel, Justin Hutchinson and fiancé, Taylor Fretwell, Darrin Hutchinson and wife, Mandi; great-grandchildren, Noah Allen, Ryleigh Allen, Serenity Allen, Aubree Brogan, Remington Hutchinson, Sutton Hutchinson, Blayke Hutchinson, Logan Hutchinson, Kylee Hutchinson, Whitley Hutchinson; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special side kick "Pete".

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Louis, Jim, Kenneth, Bobby, Elsie and Edna.

The family would like to extend a sincere THANK YOU to her loving and devoted caregivers, Katy Miller, Cheryl Hagwood, and Dawn Roberts.

The graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Gary Major officiating.

Active pallbearers for the service will be her grandsons, Jacob Hutchinson, Dillon Hutchinson, Darrin Hutchinson, Justin Hutchinson; and nephews, Lee Hutchinson, Cameron Hypes, and Eric Hypes

The family will receive friends on Monday evening, April 4, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Augusta Health Foundation, C/O Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 3, 2022.
