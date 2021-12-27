Nancy B. Cunningham
June 13, 1944 - December 23, 2021
Nancy Lee (Burke) Cunningham, 77, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Augusta Health.
Ms. Cunningham was born on June 13, 1944 in Rockbridge County, Va. to the late Harry Quintin and Sue Marie (Colvin) Burke.
She was a hair stylist for many years and had worked at Mane Effect, J.C. Penney, and Nancy's Coiffeur. She loved animals of all kinds and enjoyed time at the Lexington Horse Center.
Ms. Cunningham is survived by two sons, Craig Cunningham and Anthony Cunningham; four brothers, Edward Burke of Augusta Springs, Wayne Burke of Augusta Springs, Ronald Burke of Augusta County, and Fred Burke of Goshen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Kevin Cunningham, and numerous brothers.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Henry Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Little River Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Goshen by the Rev. Harold Lee Wade.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Regional SPCA, 33 Archer Lane, Staunton, VA 24401.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Regional SPCA, 33 Archer Lane, Staunton, VA 24401.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
