Nancy B. Cunningham
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Henry Funeral Home
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA
Nancy B. Cunningham

June 13, 1944 - December 23, 2021

Nancy Lee (Burke) Cunningham, 77, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Augusta Health.

Ms. Cunningham was born on June 13, 1944 in Rockbridge County, Va. to the late Harry Quintin and Sue Marie (Colvin) Burke.

She was a hair stylist for many years and had worked at Mane Effect, J.C. Penney, and Nancy's Coiffeur. She loved animals of all kinds and enjoyed time at the Lexington Horse Center.

Ms. Cunningham is survived by two sons, Craig Cunningham and Anthony Cunningham; four brothers, Edward Burke of Augusta Springs, Wayne Burke of Augusta Springs, Ronald Burke of Augusta County, and Fred Burke of Goshen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Kevin Cunningham, and numerous brothers.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Henry Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Little River Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Goshen by the Rev. Harold Lee Wade.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Regional SPCA, 33 Archer Lane, Staunton, VA 24401.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

Published by The News Virginian from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Henry Funeral Home
1030 West Beverley Street, Staunton, VA
Dec
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Little River Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Dear Craig, I am sorry that you lost your Mom I know that you will miss her Fondly, Ellie
Ellie Woosley
December 28, 2021
