Nellie Alice (Shifflett) Gochenour
Nellie Alice (Shifflett) Gochenour, 79, of Crimora, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
She was born on September 28, 1941, a daughter of the late George Washington and Callie (Wood) Shifflett.
Nellie was a member of Good New Ministeries Church, retired from Genicom after 38 years of service, was operator of the 340 Snack Bar for over 12 years and currently was owner of Meadow Rue Mobile Home Park. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harley D. Gochenour and a son-in-law, Slats Adkins.
Nellie touched so many lives in her lifetime and will be sadly missed.
Survivors include a son, Scott Gochenour and wife, Laura, of Crimora; two daughters, Debbie Adkins of Crimora, and Kim Wimer of Crimora; three brothers, Clarence Shifflett of Waynesboro, Roy Shifflett of Waynesboro, and Herbert Shifflett of Crimora; four sisters, Louise Shifflet of Waynesboro, Carolyn Shifflett of Crimora, Bonnie Shifflett of Waynesboro, and Peggy Saenz of Crimora; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Adkins, Jason Adkins, Whitni Clatterbaugh and husband, Bryan, Chelsi Hughes and husband, Michael, Ashley Harlow and husband, Kyle, Brandon Gochenour, and Jakob Wimer; and five great-grandchildren, Crew Harris, Camden Harris, Leo Hughes, Harli Hughes and Westyn Wimer.
Following a private service, a graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park, all are welcomed to attend.
Active pallbearers will be Jason Adkins, Brandon Gochenour, Bryan Clatterbaugh, Michael Hughes, Kyle Harlow and Christopher Eavey.
Friends may pay their respects at the funeral home from 1 until 5 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.
For those who are unable to attend the service please view the recorded service by visiting Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes facebook page.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 17, 2020.