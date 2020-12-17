Menu
Nellie Alice Gochenour
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Nellie Alice (Shifflett) Gochenour

Nellie Alice (Shifflett) Gochenour, 79, of Crimora, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

She was born on September 28, 1941, a daughter of the late George Washington and Callie (Wood) Shifflett.

Nellie was a member of Good New Ministeries Church, retired from Genicom after 38 years of service, was operator of the 340 Snack Bar for over 12 years and currently was owner of Meadow Rue Mobile Home Park. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harley D. Gochenour and a son-in-law, Slats Adkins.

Nellie touched so many lives in her lifetime and will be sadly missed.

Survivors include a son, Scott Gochenour and wife, Laura, of Crimora; two daughters, Debbie Adkins of Crimora, and Kim Wimer of Crimora; three brothers, Clarence Shifflett of Waynesboro, Roy Shifflett of Waynesboro, and Herbert Shifflett of Crimora; four sisters, Louise Shifflet of Waynesboro, Carolyn Shifflett of Crimora, Bonnie Shifflett of Waynesboro, and Peggy Saenz of Crimora; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Adkins, Jason Adkins, Whitni Clatterbaugh and husband, Bryan, Chelsi Hughes and husband, Michael, Ashley Harlow and husband, Kyle, Brandon Gochenour, and Jakob Wimer; and five great-grandchildren, Crew Harris, Camden Harris, Leo Hughes, Harli Hughes and Westyn Wimer.

Following a private service, a graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park, all are welcomed to attend.

Active pallbearers will be Jason Adkins, Brandon Gochenour, Bryan Clatterbaugh, Michael Hughes, Kyle Harlow and Christopher Eavey.

Friends may pay their respects at the funeral home from 1 until 5 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.

For those who are unable to attend the service please view the recorded service by visiting Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes facebook page.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA
Dec
22
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Augusta Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to the Gochenour family on the loss of Nellie - a dear friend to all who knew her; her unforgettable laugh & beautiful smile will always be remembered & the way she treated people with kindness will be things her family can treasure forever. Her life will live on in her beautiful children & grand & great-grand-children. We loved her deeply. Much love & sympathy, the Botkin family
Julia May Botkin
January 5, 2021
Our prayers go out to all of Nelly´s family we are so sorry and you have our deepest thoughts and sympathy. I workED with NELLIE back in 1970 some aT GENERAL ELECTRIC IN WAYNESBORO for as she was one of the kindest sweetest most understanding lady I´ve ever known she always had a smile and she made your day feel so much better she will surely be missed but all God bless all of you all and there´s anything I could do let me know just keep the good memories
JUDY HOY COLLINS
December 21, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. Nellie was a very sweet friend I hadn't seen her for a long time. I know you will miss her for the rest of your lives. Just remember she is still watching over you. God Bless
Sharon Tyree
Friend
December 21, 2020
Sad to hear this. Really enjoyed talking to her at the snack bar. One of the nicest lady's you could ever meet.
Jimmy Van Buren
Friend
December 18, 2020
Dear family of Nellie, I am so sorry for your loss, your Mom was such a special lady. God bless you.
Debra (Debby) Williamson
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I pray for strength, peace, and comfort for you and your family. I will never forget her kindness. She will be missed. May she rest in peace.

With deepest sympathy, Tracy Wolf
Tracy A Wolf
Neighbor
December 17, 2020
Scott, Debbie and Kim,
We were so shocked and so very saddened to learn of Nellie's passing.
She was such a kind, gentle and generous lady. She will definitely be missed by many many people.
Wiley and Rhonda
Wiley & Rhonda Craig
Friend
December 17, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Nellie We rented from her for several years and she was the best She will surely be missed You each one will be in our thoughts and prayers
Mr and Mrs Kenny Wyant
December 17, 2020
