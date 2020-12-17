Our prayers go out to all of Nelly´s family we are so sorry and you have our deepest thoughts and sympathy. I workED with NELLIE back in 1970 some aT GENERAL ELECTRIC IN WAYNESBORO for as she was one of the kindest sweetest most understanding lady I´ve ever known she always had a smile and she made your day feel so much better she will surely be missed but all God bless all of you all and there´s anything I could do let me know just keep the good memories

JUDY HOY COLLINS December 21, 2020