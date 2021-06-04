Nettie Lucille MiracleNettie Lucille Miracle of Waynesboro passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. She was born on June 13, 1939 to the late Otey Terrell and Lorene Fisher Terrell. Nettie was predeceased by her husband, James Gilbert Miracle; brother, Wilmer Terrell; and sister, Helen Colvin.Nettie is survived by her children, David Miracle (Dianna) of Greenville, Gary Miracle (Faye) of Ridgeway, and Jeff Miracle (Tammie) of Stuarts Draft; grandchildren, Christopher Miracle, Stephani Miracle, Jeremy Miracle ( Brooke), Jennifer Towler (Danny), Nathan Miracle (Crystal), Ryan Miracle (Jenn), Alex Miracle, Heaven Miracle, Amber Ross (Lee), Adam Grigsbay (Kristin); and eight great-grandchildren. She had a special cousin and care-giver, Effie Berry.A family night and visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Salvation Army Church of Waynesboro from 6 until 8 p.m.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Salvation Army Church officiated by Captain Jason Perdue, Major Jim Allison, and Lieutenant Rachel Pruitt with burial following at Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church Cemetery.McDow Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.