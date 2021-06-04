Menu
Nettie Lucille Miracle
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Nettie Lucille Miracle

Nettie Lucille Miracle of Waynesboro passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. She was born on June 13, 1939 to the late Otey Terrell and Lorene Fisher Terrell. Nettie was predeceased by her husband, James Gilbert Miracle; brother, Wilmer Terrell; and sister, Helen Colvin.

Nettie is survived by her children, David Miracle (Dianna) of Greenville, Gary Miracle (Faye) of Ridgeway, and Jeff Miracle (Tammie) of Stuarts Draft; grandchildren, Christopher Miracle, Stephani Miracle, Jeremy Miracle ( Brooke), Jennifer Towler (Danny), Nathan Miracle (Crystal), Ryan Miracle (Jenn), Alex Miracle, Heaven Miracle, Amber Ross (Lee), Adam Grigsbay (Kristin); and eight great-grandchildren. She had a special cousin and care-giver, Effie Berry.

A family night and visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Salvation Army Church of Waynesboro from 6 until 8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Salvation Army Church officiated by Captain Jason Perdue, Major Jim Allison, and Lieutenant Rachel Pruitt with burial following at Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Salvation Army Church
Waynesboro , VA
Jun
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Salvation Army Church
VA
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
Prayers for all. Nettie was such a beautiful lady, and will be missed until that day we meet again.
Carolyn Boggs Burt
Family
June 4, 2021
