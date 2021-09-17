Nicholas Earl Fitch
September 3, 2021
Nicholas Earl Fitch entered eternal rest on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the age of 36.
Nic was a graduate of Kofa High School and Scottsdale Community College and was attending Northern Arizona University. He was employed with ECCO and Fairmount Resorts.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marie Mills, Theodore Williamson Sr., and David H. Fitch and uncle, Derek Fitch.
He leaves behind so many who loved him. Wife, Ilse Maria Calderon-Fitch; parents, Darrell and Florence Fitch; sister, Kandice Fitch; grandmother, Dorothy Fitch. Relatives and friends, Tivona and Teddy Temple, Trivean, Ruben and Chloe Garcia, Teddy Williamson Jr., Justin Koslowsky, Jeffery and David Fitch and numerous nephews and cousins.
Services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Yuma, Ariz. at Funeraria Del Angel from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. followed by Traditional Tribal Ceremonies at East Cocopah Reservation from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 17, 2021.