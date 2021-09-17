Menu
Nicholas Earl Fitch
FUNERAL HOME
Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
795 West 28th Street
Yuma, AZ
Nicholas Earl Fitch

September 3, 2021

Nicholas Earl Fitch entered eternal rest on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the age of 36.

Nic was a graduate of Kofa High School and Scottsdale Community College and was attending Northern Arizona University. He was employed with ECCO and Fairmount Resorts.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marie Mills, Theodore Williamson Sr., and David H. Fitch and uncle, Derek Fitch.

He leaves behind so many who loved him. Wife, Ilse Maria Calderon-Fitch; parents, Darrell and Florence Fitch; sister, Kandice Fitch; grandmother, Dorothy Fitch. Relatives and friends, Tivona and Teddy Temple, Trivean, Ruben and Chloe Garcia, Teddy Williamson Jr., Justin Koslowsky, Jeffery and David Fitch and numerous nephews and cousins.

Services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Yuma, Ariz. at Funeraria Del Angel from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. followed by Traditional Tribal Ceremonies at East Cocopah Reservation from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Service
3:30p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
795 West 28th Street, Yuma, AZ
Funeral services provided by:
Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers are with you and your family. God Bless.
Nancy Alcaraz
September 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We will keep all of your Darrell and Florence in our prayers. Love you always, Joe and Donna and kids.
Joe and Donna Covarrubias and Family
September 15, 2021
