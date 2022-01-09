Nyal Gene Cromer
November 30, 1938 - January 5, 2022
Nyal Gene Cromer, 83, of Waynesboro, passed away at Augusta Health on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
He was born on November 30, 1938 in Durbin, W.Va. to the late George Elbert and Ruby Grace Cromer. Nyal was a graduate of Waynesboro High School. After graduating, Nyal married the love of his life, Barbara Lee Mize, on October 10, 1958 whom he was fortunate to have 52 years of marriage with. Early in life, Nyal worked in the shipyard at Newport News, where he learned to weld on large containers and eventually the USS Enterprise. Nyal was a member of the United States Army Reserves with specialization in Artillery. He eventually moved his family to Waynesboro, where he found employment at GE Genicom as a Welder and Fabricator and served a faithful 35 years of proud employment. He was also a Union Steward for the UE Local 124.
Nyal was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, but even more important to him was his family. He was always a positive influence with his witty jokes and a sense of humor that would keep you on your toes. He loved Westerns, football, and many forms of racing, including Nascar and a special love for our local slot car drag racing. Nyal had a gift with animals, always able to interact with them on a seemingly higher level, but he had a very special place in his heart for beagles. He loved his beagle, "Bear".
Nyal was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruby Cromer; wife, Barbara Cromer; mother and father-in-law, Joe and Mary Mize; brother-in-law, Sammy Mize; sister-in-law, Pat Kelly; brother-in-law, Waylon Kelly, and son-in-laws, James Hillworth and Mike Fisher.
He is survived by his daughters, Robyn Harman of Waynesboro, and Lynn Anderson and husband, Hal Anderson of Waynesboro; grandchildren: Jeremy Hillworth and wife, Vanessa of Lyndhurst, Lucas Harman and wife, Sally of Waynesboro, Christopher Hillworth and wife, Krista of Stuarts Draft; great-grandchildren, Tyler Hillworth, Bethany Hillworth, Corwin Harman, Benjamin Ratcliffe, Lydia Ratcliffe, and Clara Harman; as well as one great-great grandchild, Charles Fitzgerald; brothers, George Cromer Jr. and wife, Carolyn of Bogalusa, La., and Jack Cromer and wife, Betty of Beverly, W.Va.; sister, Aleda Gochenour and husband, Robert of Crimora; brother-in-law, Zane Mize of Stuarts Draft; special friend, Darreld Puffenbarger of Blue Grass, Va.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Nyal was a special man, always willing to help others, he never met a stranger. He had a positive "can-do" attitude with all things he encountered in life. He was the best dad, grandaddy and great grandaddy to his family who adored him so much. Those that knew him well would often hear him say "Hold what ya got".
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home in Fishersville.
A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Augusta Memorial Cemetery. Casual attire recommended.
Active pallbearers will be Jeremy Hillworth, Lucas Harman, Christopher Hillworth, Benjamin Ratcliffe, Karl Milsap and Jake Milsap. Honorary pallbearers will be his great grandchildren.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Dooms Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 836 Waynesboro, Va 22980.
Share a memory and condolences by visiting www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 9, 2022.