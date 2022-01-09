I am so sad I didn´t get to see Nyal in the last couple of years he was on my mind a lot but sadly I never got by to see him. He was a great friend and brother to me and introduced me to ramps. I will always fondly think of Nyal as I will of Barbara . Just really great people that I always thought a lot of . Sorry I missed his service I was out of town. I will miss his ramps as I miss Barbara´s cookies and cakes that was just like my moms . I have great memories of both of them. Love Kay Coyner

