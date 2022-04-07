Otis Roosevelt Spellman



Otis Roosevelt Spellman transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Born to Robert E. Spellman Sr. and Thelma Overton Spellman, on September 1, 1938, Otis was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Hazel Walker Spellman; a son, Matthew Spellman (infant); brothers, Johnnie, Melvin, and Robert Spellman Jr.; and stepmother, Shirley Spellman.



Otis grew up in Norfolk, Va., after graduating from Booker T. Washington high school he joined the United States Airforce. He served six years honorably. There he became a weather observer. As part of his duties, he learned how to read clouds. He married his wife of 44 years, Hazel Walker Spellman in 1964. They were blessed with three daughters. Otis and Hazel were members of the Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Triangle, Va. under the leadership of the late Dr. Fredrick S. Jones. Otis was called to the ministry in 1976 and was the 4th of over 100 ministers called under Dr. Jones' leadership. Otis served faithfully as Assistant Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher, Wednesday Night Bible Class Teacher, Salvation Class Teacher for new members, Bus and door-to-door Outreach Ministry, and he sang in the choir.



Otis attended Washington Bible College in Lanham, Md. and Piedmont Community College, Charlottesville, Va. He retired after 23 years of service in the Federal Government as a Computer Programmer Analyst. After his call to Pastor the Galilee Baptist Church in 1979 he was ordained at the Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church in 1980. He relocated his family to Charlottesville, became employed at Centel, University of Va., and later retired from the Martha Jefferson Hospital. During this time while serving the Lord as a Pastor he also, was Gospel Co-Host on WLSA Radio, Louisa, Va., Served as President of the Sunday School Union, Louisa, Va., Past 1st Vice Moderator and Moderator of the James River District Association, Served as a member of University of Virginia's Health System Chaplaincy Professional Advisory Group, Served in the Chaplaincy at University of Virginia under their Intern Program,



Served on the Board and as a volunteer for Advancing Native Missions, Missionary to London, England and Missionary to Kenya, Africa. During his thirty years of service at Galilee Baptist Church at least 15 preachers served along with him. On September 4, 2010, Otis married his sweetheart, Janice Carey. They named their bond "ME & YOU". They were inseparable!



Otis was called to the Forest Baptist Church, Meherrin, Va. in 2011. He faithfully served there for six years. There, the Lord blessed and alongside his wife, a spiritual family was made, a bond that cannot be broken. At the age of 80, God blessed him to be called to the Union Baptist Church, Waynesboro, Va. While there, a spiritual family was made, a bond that will not be broken. He and his wife love the people God placed in their lives.



You may notice the operative word in all he was blessed to do, is "served". Otis understood his assignment and that was to "serve" the Lord. His purpose and God's plan was realized, and he lived it out, he completed his assignment. Everywhere he was called to pastor, he made it a "family". He loved greatly! Otis' love, legacy, and sweet memories will be remembered by his loving wife, Janice Carey Spellman; daughters, Jacqueline "Jackie" and Veronica "Ronni" Spellman, of Louisa, Va., and Sanada "NadaNada" Spellman of Middle River, Md.; three grandchildren, LaQuinta, Sharida, and Qwenton Spellman; six great-grandchildren, Diamoni, Dimarion, Anari, Tymir, Hazel, and Haziah; one sister, Kristin Spellman of Baton Rouge, La.; extended family, Kim Brickhouse of Norfolk, Va., and Sheldon (Sharon) Brickhouse of- Raleigh, N.C.; his wife's family, Marcus (Tonya) Jones and Kristi Jones, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, the Rev. Beulah Spellman of Ashburn, Va., Jennifer Spellman of Denver, Colo., and Patricia Carey of VanBuren Township, Mich.; two brothers-in-law, Jackson Carey Jr., (Gloria) of Hickory, N.C., and Shelby Carey of Dearborn, Mich.; two spiritual sons, the Rev. Rudy Brooks (Charemon) and Dea. Larry (Chrissy) Bass; spiritual daughter, Dashannon (Robert) Whitehead; faithful friends, Dea. Russell (Sharon) Bradshaw, Pastor Leon (Evang. Lucille) Harris, Aldrew (Inez) Meeks Sr., and the Buckner family; best friend and cousin, Lelia (Gilbert) Haynes; a loving niece, Bernetta Walker (Demetrius) Phillips. other family members, many comrades in the ministry, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances.



Viewing will be held at the funeral home, Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4 until 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Ave., Charlottesville, Va. Dr. Alvin Edwards, Eulogist. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to D.D. Watson Mortician, 117 West St., Louisa, Va.



Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 7, 2022.