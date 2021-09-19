Patricia Gladys Zimmer Tenhoeve Fracher
Patricia Gladys Zimmer TenHoeve Fracher died peacefully at Summit Square on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She had been a resident there since August 4, 2008. She was born on December 26, 1928 in Paterson, New Jersey, the first daughter of George J. and Elsie B. Zimmer. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Joan Berghorn, and her husbands, Edward TenHoeve Jr. and the Reverend Louis H. Fracher; her daughter, Cynthia TenHoeve Gabler; and her grandson, Adam Draper Gabler.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth TenHoeve White (Richard Jr.); son, Edward (Jed) TenHoeve III (Wendy); and daughter, Joanne Lynn TenHoeve Teeters (Dale); son-in-law, Robert Gabler (Gail); seven grandchildren, Allison W. Monette, Richard O. White III (Skip), Kirstan J. Fournier, Elizabeth C. Friddell, Oliver E. TenHoeve, Alexander M. TenHoeve, and William P. Teeters; ten great-grandchildren, Whit and Oscar Monette, Anne Draper and Libby Fournier, Ashby, Chilton, and Owen White, Pitt and George Friddell and Ellie TenHoeve; her niece, Sharon Stamey, Patty Russo, Christine Pastore; nephew, Rob Berghorn.; four step-children, Gretchen Fracher Hardage, Jeffrey Fracher, Chris Fracher, Drew Fracher; six step-grandchildren; and three step-great grandchildren.
Pat graduated from New Jersey State Teachers College (Jersey City University) in 1950 with a BS in Health Education and RN certification. She served as Assistant Administrator/Director of Nursing Service at Waynesboro Community Hospital 1968-1990.
She served on the Virginia Board of Nursing, having been appointed by Governors Mills Godwin and John Dalton 1975-1985.
She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church having served on the Vestry, Altar Guild, ECW, Agape Fund, the Choir (one of her many loves), Hospice of the Shenandoah, Augusta Free Clinic, and delivering Meals on Wheels. She was an avid knitter and reader.
Her children and grandchildren were the loves of her life and her cottage at Buggs Island was her "little piece of Heaven".
A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church following a private burial in the Memorial Garden. Invited guests will join the family at a date later this fall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. John's Agape Fund, Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, or a charity of your choice
.
