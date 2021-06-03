Patricia WheelerPatricia "Patsy" Ann Wheeler of Afton, went home to her Lord in Heaven on Friday, May 28, 2021. Patricia's passing was sudden and unexpected, at the age of 74.Patricia was born on January 26, 1947, in Pulaski, Va. She was the oldest daughter of the late Vernon C. Watson and Anna Marie (Dean) Watson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy K. Watson and William "Billy" F. Watson, as well as her oldest grandchild, Joshua M. Zawhorodny.Patricia leaves behind her loving husband of 59 years, Garry K. Wheeler; her sister, Vernie Bennett (Ralph); her three children, Paula J. Pannell, Garry K. Wheeler Jr. (Leann), and Patrick E. Wheeler (Laura); her two grandchildren, Jacob "Jake" D. Zawhorodny (Angie) and Madison "Maddie" Paige Wheeler; her two great-grandchildren, Kaydence K. and Oaklyn P. Zawhorodny, and many friends and neighbors too numerous to mention.Patricia was a loving mother who cherished spending time with her friends and family. Prior to her retirement, she worked in retail at Kmart, WalMart and Lowe's in Waynesboro. She was known as a kind and gentle soul who touched the heart of everyone who knew her. She leaves behind an emptiness that will never be filled.The family is mourning in private at this time, but will plan a celebration of Patricia's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, please spend time with your friends and family; call your mom if you can; plant a tree or flower in your back yard; cherish the time that you have. It's what Patsy would have wanted.