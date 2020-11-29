Patsy Dritto



November 23, 1946 - November 25, 2020



Patsy Fretwell Dritto, 74, of Stuarts Draft, died on Wednesday November 25, 2020, at her residence.



She was born on November 23, 1946, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Alvin W Fretwell Sr. and Josie Lowery Fretwell. She retired from Augusta County School transportation service.



She was preceded in death by her husband William Edward Dritto. Survivors include a son, Travis W Dritto and other family members.



A private graveside service will be held per her request.



McDow Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



McDow Funeral Home



1701 W. Main Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980



Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 29, 2020.