Paul Michael "Mike" Farrar
July 30, 1955 - February 13, 2021
Paul Michael Farrar "Mike", age 65, passed away on February 13, 2021, in Staunton, Va.. He was born to Bland W. Farrar and Barbara Forbus Farrar.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bland.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara A. Bragg; his brothers, Bland "Lanny" Farrar and Don Simmons; his sister, Barbara S. Zimmerman, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Hillside Assisted Living in Staunton for providing him wonderful care.
A private graveside memorial will be held to celebrate his life and his brother Charles "CR" who followed him in death on February 26, 2021.
"Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you..."
.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 14, 2021.