Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Michael "Mike" Farrar
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Paul Michael "Mike" Farrar

July 30, 1955 - February 13, 2021

Paul Michael Farrar "Mike", age 65, passed away on February 13, 2021, in Staunton, Va.. He was born to Bland W. Farrar and Barbara Forbus Farrar.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bland.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara A. Bragg; his brothers, Bland "Lanny" Farrar and Don Simmons; his sister, Barbara S. Zimmerman, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Hillside Assisted Living in Staunton for providing him wonderful care.

A private graveside memorial will be held to celebrate his life and his brother Charles "CR" who followed him in death on February 26, 2021.

"Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you..."

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family! Love all staff at Hillside Residential Living
Lindsay Lowe
March 9, 2022
Mike was one of a kind! He is defiantly missed at Hillside Residential Living! Lots of love sent to the family! Love, All staff at Hillside
Lindsay Lowe
March 15, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family . God bless
Fred and Cindy Brown
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results