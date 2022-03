Paul Jerome Fisher



Paul Jerome Fisher, 84, of Crimora, Va., was born on June 24, 1936, and passed away at home peacefully on April 26, 2021.



There will be a cremation burial on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m., Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church, 767 Calf Mountain Rd, Waynesboro VA 22980 with social distancing and masks please.



Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 17, 2021.